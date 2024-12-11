ClearGov Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards

ClearGov awarded for advancing learning management technology and empowering local governments

This achievement underscores our commitment to providing local governments with not only cutting-edge technology but also the educational resources they need to thrive.” — Dana Miraella, ClearGov Vice President of Client Success

MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearGov, the leading provider of budgeting and management solutions for local governments, has been awarded Gold in the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training. This accolade highlights ClearGov’s innovative approach to customer education and training through its Academy and integration of on-demand learning tools.ClearGov's win was announced on December 5, 2024 , alongside other leaders in human capital management innovation.ClearGov’s recognition stems from its transformative use of LearnUpon , a robust learning management system, to address the needs of over 1,200 local government clients. Faced with rapid growth, the ClearGov Training and Support Team developed scalable, effective educational tools that enable users to seamlessly navigate budgeting and planning software. By providing structured learning opportunities through the ClearGov Academy and on-demand access to training materials via LearnUpon Anywhere, ClearGov has empowered agencies to achieve operational efficiency—all while being supported by a lean internal team.“We are honored to receive this Gold award from the Brandon Hall Group,” said Dana Miraella, ClearGov’s Vice President of Client Success. “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing local governments with not only cutting-edge technology but also the educational resources they need to thrive. Our team’s focus on innovation ensures our clients have the tools and training necessary for success.”The Brandon Hall Group’s awards program is among the most respected in the industry, recognizing organizations worldwide for their excellence in deploying learning and talent management solutions. Entries were evaluated by a panel of industry experts based on criteria including program design, functionality, innovation, and measurable benefits.“This year’s winners showcase the transformative power of technology in driving measurable results across learning, HR, and workforce management,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the Excellence Awards program.Winners will be celebrated at the HCM Excellence Conference, scheduled for January 28-30, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida.About Brandon Hall Group: Brandon Hall Group™ is a professional development company that empowers organizations worldwide through insights, research, and certification. Known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” the group has recognized excellence in learning and talent development for over 30 years.About ClearGov: ClearGovis the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov’s budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,200 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com

