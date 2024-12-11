Artists Dillon Forte And Andrea De Leon Unveil Revolutionary Tattoo Machine That Combines Art And Innovation

Dillon Forte x Andrea De Leon tattoo machine

The tattoo machine is handmade with the finest materials and groundbreaking, patent-pending technology.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas area tattoo artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte recently partnered with respected artisan metalworker Andrea De Leon on the design and production of a stunning and groundbreaking tattoo machine. These unique, handmade machines are more than just a shop tool, as each limited machine meets at the intersection of collectible art and groundbreaking tattoo technology for daily use by professional tattoo artists.

Many who have experienced the machine firsthand have called it the most beautiful tattooing accessory ever created. Mesmerizing is just one word that comes to mind with the machine. The 4mm direct drive was meticulously custom-designed piece by piece, with a patent-pending triangular action that delivers a more balanced and perfect delivery to the skin, showcasing the quality and care put into the design process.

The 2024 version of the machine runs between 3-12 volts (which Forte personally uses 6-9 volts most of the time), offering a wide range of options for different tattooing needs. The device was designed to accommodate cartridges or standard needles with ease of compatibility, making it a versatile tool for any professional tattoo artist. These custom motors' torque/speed ratio has been carefully optimized for balanced weight and power.

The tattoo machine has been used daily at Dillon Forte's Tattoo Ranch in Wimberley and is also taken on the road internationally to conventions and guest shops around the globe. Production of the machine was limited to just a few in early 2024, but it has now expanded with inventory ready for purchase online today.

About Dillon Forte:

World-renowned artist Dillon Forte is known for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry in tattooing. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs to flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first tattoo studio over a decade ago, Forte has developed an incredible online following and a high-profile, international client base. He lives in Austin and runs his studio out of his Wimberley, Texas, tattoo ranch.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions, and his product line, Forte Tattoo Tech, a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies. Forte is available by appointment only.

Forte has been featured extensively in the media, including spots by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked Magazine, and Men's Health, and has worked with high-profile clients, including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and members of the group Imagine Dragons. He has also had media buzz from his international travels, convention appearances, and tattooing at unique locations, including Mount Everest, Alaska, and even tattooing himself inside an Egyptian pyramid. Stay updated at www.dillonforte.com

