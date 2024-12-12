Certified Parent Coach Amanda Thomas Announces the 2025 Family Vision Board Challenge

Amanda Thomas Coaching Amanda Thomas Vision Board Challenge

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Families to Strengthen Bonds, Set Goals, and Foster GrowthAmanda Thomas, a certified parent coach, author, wife, and mother, invites families to participate in the 2025 Family Vision Board Challenge —a free, interactive experience designed to help households set intentional goals, strengthen connections, and build momentum for a transformative new year."I created this challenge out of a sincere desire to help families shift their homes’ dynamics toward productivity, empowerment, and joy,” says Amanda Thomas. “I believe 2025 can be the best year yet for everyone.”What Is the Family Vision Board Challenge?A vision board is a visual representation of actionable goals and intentions for the immediate future. Unlike a long-term bucket list, a vision board serves as a dynamic tool for clarifying priorities, fostering accountability, and sustaining motivation.For Amanda Thomas, this activity has become a cornerstone of her family’s New Year tradition. “Creating vision boards fosters a growth mindset in children, opens opportunities for meaningful discussions, and strengthens family bonds through shared commitments,” she explains.Why Families Should ParticipateStrengthen Family Dynamics: Collaborating on shared goals helps families celebrate successes and support one another through challenges.Model Goal-Setting for Children: Inspire kids to develop goal-setting skills by leading through example.Promote Gratitude and Teamwork: Encourage mutual respect for individual aspirations while building collective purpose.Foster Growth: Empower every family member to pursue their passions in a supportive environment.How to Join the 2025 Family Vision Board ChallengeTo participate in this free challenge, families can visit www.challenge.amandathomascoaching.com . After signing up with their name and email, participants will receive a comprehensive packet that includes:Step-by-step guidance for creating a vision board.Tools for identifying family and individual values.Strategies for maintaining momentum throughout the year.Participants are encouraged to review the materials in advance, engage in discussions about shared and personal goals, and complete the vision board together. Amanda Thomas will provide additional insights on goal visualization, actionable strategies, and sustaining family cohesion throughout the year.To conclude the challenge, participants can share their completed vision boards on social media using the hashtags #FamilyVision2025 and #AmandaThomasCoaching, and follow Amanda Thomas Coaching on Facebook.About Amanda Thomas CoachingAmanda Thomas Coaching focuses on transforming family dynamics through personalized coaching, practical tools, and compassionate support. Certified by the Jai Institute for Parenting, Amanda leverages her professional training and personal experiences to empower families to thrive.“Parenting is one of the most rewarding and transformative roles we have,” Amanda says. “Together, we can shift mindsets, foster meaningful connections, and create environments where families flourish.”To learn more about ParentCoaching or schedule a free 30-minute strategy call, visit www.amandathomascoaching.com Media ContactAmanda ThomasEmail: info@amandathomascoaching.comWebsite: www.amandathomascoaching.com Start 2025 with purpose, connection, and shared vision. Join the Family Vision Board Challenge and make this your family’s most meaningful year yet.

