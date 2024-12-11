Top International Award for RNT Foundation's Goward

Past IAIN President John Pottle presents Dana A. Goward with the John Harrison Award John Harrison Award, replica A4 chronometer with permission of the Royal Observatory/Royal Museum Greenwich The RNT Foundation is a scientific and educational charity.

International navigation group recognizes one person every three years

...we advocate policies and systems that protect GPS satellites, signals, and users.” — D. A. Goward

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation board of directors is pleased to announce the foundation’s President, Mr. Dana A. Goward has been recognized by the International Association of Institutes of Navigation (IAIN) with its highest honor, the John Harrison Award.The citation reads “In recognition of his globally recognized and pioneering work to foster and encourage resilient navigation and timing for critical services.”The award is presented once every three years at IAIN’s World Congress to one individual.Goward co-founded the RNT Foundation with the late Hon. Martin Faga in 2013. A vociferous campaigner for resilient positioning, navigation, and timing ( PNT ), he quickly became a widely recognized voice.“Most people don’t understand ‘PNT,’ but know what GPS is,” Goward says, “So I tell them we advocate policies and systems that protect GPS satellites, signals, and users.”Goward regularly publishes articles and opinion pieces in GPS World, SpaceNews, and other media outlets. His blog and LinkedIn posts are followed by thousands around the world. As a result, he is frequently interviewed and quoted by national and international media.Goward is the sixth person to receive the John Harrison award from IAIN. Previous awardees are:• 2021, Professor Terry Moore (RIN)• 2018, Professor Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska (ION)• 2015, Dr John Betz (ION, the Mitre Corporation)• 2012, Admiral Efthimios Mitropoulos (IMO)• 2006, Dr. Assad Kotaite (ICAO)• 2003, Professor Dr.Ing. Günther Schanzer (Technical University of Braunshweig, Germany)The presentation piece is a replica of John Harrison's A4 chronometer and was produced with permission of the Royal Observatory/Royal Museums at Greenwich.

