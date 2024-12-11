12th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium Announces Louisiana Technology Leaders of the Year

This year’s award winners (two award winners in the CIO category) have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business strategy, digital transformation, and community.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cream of Louisiana’s IT community converged once again in New Orleans and presented its CIO, IT, and Cyber Security Leaders of the Year for 2024. Award winners and others were recognized at the 12th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium at the Higgins Hotel.Each year, the Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports from across the State who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy.The event goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium experience that incorporates topics of interest (like AI, distributing computing, etc.) to the IT community. The Symposium serves as a conduit for IT professionals to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and management solutions.This year’s keynote speaker was none other than ESPN’s Sideline Reporter and Author Lauren Sisler who presented on: "Shatterproof Leadership: Elevating Resilience and Purpose in the Workplace"This year’s award winners (two award winners in the CIO category) have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business strategy, digital transformation, and community.They have also demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership, and community involvement. The award winners (listed from left to right above) for each category are listed below:Cyber Security Leader of the Year: Corey Stein, DanosIT Leader of the Year: Leah Frederic, EXCEL USACIO of the Year: Dr. Thomas Hoover, Louisiana Tech UniversityCIO of the Year: Gavin Langston, Fidelity BankCongratulations! For more information about the Louisiana IT Symposium go to www.LouisianaITsymposium.com . To learn more about this year’s award winners, contact Mark Lewis at mlewis@marewisllc.com or call (504) 905-4646.

