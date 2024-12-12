Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill Announces Holiday Contest And Catering BOGO

Rodrigo’s Brings the festive spirit this holiday season with exciting In-Restaurant experiences for December.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are upon us, and Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill is ready to roll out the “red carpet” for guests with a festive lineup of holiday cheer! All 10 area locations are decked out in dazzling holiday décor to lift your spirits and make this season truly special. Don’t miss out on their catering specials, and holiday gift card incentives—which are the perfect stocking stuffer that gives back. Gather your family and friends, and head to any Rodrigo’s location to celebrate the best time of the year in style and with flavor!

Join Rodrigo's for their Ugly Sweater Contest! Let’s dust off those ugly holiday sweaters and join the fun at your local Rodrigo’s! On December 19th, guests who embrace the festive spirit by wearing their most outrageous holiday sweaters will be treated to a complimentary Nachos Grande. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season, enjoy delicious Mexican food, and show off your holiday cheer.

Rodrigo's is also offering a December catering BOGO. Those who purchase a Rigo Platter or 3-foot burrito for pickup get the 2nd half-off. The 3-foot burrito is available with beef, carnitas, chicken, Chile Colorado or Chile Verde and includes 1 pint of guacamole, sour cream, salsa and a bag of chips. The Rigo Platter includes a combo of Taquitos (16), Chimichangitas (14), Chicken Wings (12) and Mini Tacos (10) and includes a pint of beans, rice, guacamole, salsa and a bag of chips. To order the platter or burrito online use the Rodrigo's app with promo code FIESTA24.

Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill, a third-generation family-owned business, has proudly served quality Mexican cuisine in Orange County since 1972. With 10 locations, Rodrigo’s is dedicated to bringing families together for delicious meals. Celebrating over 50 years of flavorful traditions, Rodrigo’s continually evolves its menu while prioritizing both new and loyal guests.

Committed to using locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family blends multi-generational recipes with exciting seasonal specials. Visit Rodrigo’s in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, and learn more at www.rodrigos.com.

