Acme Fence Gifts Puppy Party to Summit County Ohio Juvenile Court & Foster Kids

Acme Fence Fourth-Generation Owner Donny Zigdon with Sir Manfred (Manny) the CFO (Chief Fetch Officer). Acme Fence Installs Fencing Year Round. Don't Walk Fluffy in the Snow, Let Her Out in the Back Yard! Fern the Boxer Mix Enjoys Playing Around Inside the Vinyl Fenced In Area at One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron, Ohio.

Acme Fence Celebrates 85th Birthday with Gift of Puppy Party to Summit County Ohio Juvenile Court & Foster Children Courtesy of One of Kind Pet Rescue

We wanted a fun way to celebrate our family’s 85th year in residential and commercial fencing in Northeast Ohio. We specialize in dog fencing so partnering with One of a Kind Pet Rescue was a natural.” — Donny Zigdon, fourth-generation owner of Acme Fence

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for over-the-top cuteness, huge holiday cheer and good deeds in action when disparate Summit County, Ohio community members – Acme Fence, One of a Kind Pet Rescue and the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office -- come together to make the season a little brighter for those less fortunate with a Puppy Party for foster children and tireless Summit County Juvenile Court employees. The Puppy Party will take place at an invite-only open house from 11 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, December 17 at Summit County Juvenile Court, 650 Dan Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. Refreshments will be served.

The reason for celebrating? Not only will Acme Fence commemorate its 85th anniversary in Northeast Ohio, but the company also will honor a fourth generation taking control in 2024.

“Everyone could use a little break right now,” said Donny Zigdon, fourth-generation owner of Acme Fence. “We wanted to find a fun way to celebrate our family’s 85th year in the residential and commercial fencing business here in Northeast Ohio and we do quite a bit of dog fencing so partnering with our Akron neighbors at One of a Kind Pet Rescue was a natural,” he added. “We love giving back to the community we’ve been a part of for so long,” Zigdon added.

During the free Puppy Party with One of a Kind Pet Rescue, guests will interact with puppies from the pet rescue’s nursery. Staff and volunteers from the pet rescue will be on site to facilitate puppy visits.

“We know that engaging with pets can help people relax, decrease blood pressure and increase happiness!” said Tanya Jonda, executive director of One of a Kind Pet Rescue. “We hope to make this partnership with the Juvenile Court, Acme Fence and foster families and children into an ongoing relationship,” Jonda added.

“Our staff is excited for the puppy party," said Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich. “As advocates for abused and neglected children, our dedicated prosecutors see the worst of the worst – crimes against children. We are thankful for the opportunity to unwind and enjoy some quality time with the puppies,” he added. The Prosecutor’s Office won the Puppy Party in a contest sponsored by Acme Fence and One of a Kind Pet Rescue after one of its dedicated employees nominated the Office.

###

More About Acme Fence: Since the company’s founding in 1939, the Acme Fence has been designed for beauty and built to last. Since Great Grandpa Harry started the company, the Acme Fence name has set the standard for durability, value, quality and beauty in residential and commercial fencing across Northeast Ohio. Today, Acme Fence is a fourth generation, family-owned business and we continue to set a high standard to honor the legacy of our founders and for future generations. Our experienced staff provide timely, responsive, personal service and professional guidance. Protect your family, your pets, your home, your business and your peace of mind. We answer the phones. Call 216.529.0456 or 330.784.0456 24 hours. AcmeFence.com.

More About One of a Kind Pet Rescue: One of A Kind Pet Rescue is a non-profit organization founded in November 2005 and is funded by private donations. The organization is dedicated to saving animal lives, rescuing pets in imminent danger of euthanasia, spaying/neutering and adoption of homeless animals into appropriate, loving homes. We are a no-time-limit shelter and no adoptable animal is euthanized. Many of our animals come from Animal Control Facilities (the pound) just prior to their scheduled euthanasia. Sick or injured animals brought to us by Good Samaritans are often given priority. Owner surrenders and strays are accepted when space is available.

More About the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office: The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to upholding the laws of the State of Ohio equally, fairly and ethically. We are devoted to making the criminal justice system as accessible as possible to the residents of Summit County. Our objective has been, and continues to be, the efficient administration of justice through innovation and the highest standards of professionalism. In line with our commitment to innovation, we developed the first program in the State for a highly trained facility dog to comfort victims during court hearings and pretrial meetings. In 2023, Adam became the Prosecutor’s Office facility dog after our original facility dog, Avery, retired after many years of service to the people of Summit County.

For More Information Contact

Kathleen Colan at KC Media Partners at 440.479.0932 or

Rick Raley at Summit County Prosecutor’s Office at (330) 212-2675

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.