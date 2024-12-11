Kevin A. Morris Releases Comprehensive Guide to One-Hit Wonders

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin A. Morris, a seasoned accounting professional and passionate music historian, announces the release of his eagerly awaited book, One Hit Wonders. This meticulously researched guide offers readers an authoritative look at musical artists who have captured the public's imagination with a single hit song.Drawing from over 350 hours of dedicated research, Morris's book spans the history of rock and roll from its early days in 1949 up to the viral hits of 2019. The guide details artists from Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup to modern phenomena like Pinkfong's "Baby Shark," providing music enthusiasts with the most accurate one-hit wonders compendium to date.One Hit Wonders began as a spark of inspiration during a trivia contest on a Princess Cruise in 2022, where Morris discovered numerous inaccuracies in popular lists of one-hit wonders. Determined to set the record straight, Morris dug deep into music archives and chart histories to compile a definitive and reliable reference that music lovers, trivia buffs, and historians alike will find indispensable.One Hit Wonders is more than just a list; it's an exploration of the cultural, economic, and personal stories behind the songs that define generations. Each entry not only confirms the one-hit wonder status of the artists but also offers insights into the songs' creation, impact, and legacy.One Hit Wonders is available for purchase on Amazon and the official website. It serves as an essential resource for anyone interested in the unique phenomenon of one-hit wonders in the music industry.About the AuthorKevin A. Morris was born, raised, and continues to reside in the picturesque central coast town of Santa Cruz, CA. A graduate of Harbor High, Cabrillo College, and San Jose State, Morris has dedicated much of his life to the field of accounting. His passion for music and statistics is matched only by his commitment to coaching youth sports for over forty-two years, watching young athletes grow into positive, productive adults.A devoted sports fan, Morris is frequently found cheering on his favorite teams: the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants, and the Golden State Warriors. His love for music and dedication to accuracy drove him to create One Hit Wonders, ensuring that every entry is verified and factual, unlike many lists found online and in print.Barnes and noble link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/one-hit-wonders-kevin-a-morris/1146644856;jsessionid=E8A0FB2FE35E6B29490C5287BB656675.prodny_store01-atgap07?ean=2940184490151

