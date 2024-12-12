Brooklyn Ballet Announces the Return of New York's Only Culturally Inclusive Nutcracker

Hip Hop Soldiers face off with Ballet mice in a reimagined Party Scene in The Brooklyn Nutcracker

The Brooklyn Nutcracker takes the stage with six captivating performances, reimagining a holiday classic through the diverse and vibrant culture of Brooklyn

This year’s production embodies our commitment to celebrating inclusivity through dance.” — Lynn Parkerson

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn Ballet , an interdisciplinary dance company known for challenging conventions, proudly announces six performances from December 12–15 of The Brooklyn Nutcracker at The Theater at City Tech in Downtown Brooklyn. Celebrated as New York’s most culturally inclusive Nutcracker, the reimagined holiday tradition blends classic ballet with hip-hop and diverse dance styles, including flamenco, belly dance, Native American hoop dance, and traditional African, Chinese and Ukrainian folk dances. This rich tapestry of global dance offers a vibrant and immersive reflection of Brooklyn’s rich multicultural identity.Brooklyn Ballet Artistic Director and creator of The Brooklyn Nutcracker Lynn Parkerson has crafted a production that challenges conventions and defies expectations. Bridging the past and present, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transports audiences from Victorian-era Flatbush to contemporary Brooklyn, with stops at iconic landmarks such as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and the Flatbush Avenue subway platform. Traditionalists will delight in the classic elements of the Nutcracker, such as the Snow Scene and Waltz of the Flowers, while innovative choreography and cultural diversity infuse the story with new life.“We are thrilled to present The Brooklyn Nutcracker at The Theater at City Tech,” Parkerson said. “This year’s production embodies our commitment to celebrating inclusivity through dance. It is a testament to the many rich and dynamic communities that define Brooklyn, and we warmly invite everyone to experience this unforgettable celebration of unity, culture, and the power of dance to inspire and connect.”A Multisensory ExperienceWith cutting-edge collaborations and a commitment to innovation, The Brooklyn Nutcracker offers a multisensory experience that merges technology with tradition. Digital sets designed by Avram Finkelstein transport audiences through historical and contemporary Brooklyn, while motion-responsive costumes and inventive lighting design enhance the visual spectacle. These elements ensure the production resonates with new forward-thinking audiences, while honoring the timeless appeal of the holiday classic.A Dynamic Celebration of Dance and CultureThis year’s performances continue to spotlight the cultural melting pot of Brooklyn, through the juxtaposition of a diverse mix of traditional and contemporary dance forms and the inclusion of live musicians, reflecting the sounds of Brooklyn’s streets, with the classic Tchaikovsky score everyone knows and loves.Performance Schedule and Ticket InformationThe Brooklyn Nutcracker will run for six performances:• Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 pm• Friday, December 13 at 7:00 pm• Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm• Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmCommunity performances for public schools and senior centers will be held on December 12, 13, and 16.Tickets start at $35 and are available exclusively through FEVER at brooklynballet.org . The Theater at City Tech, located at 275 Jay St, Downtown Brooklyn, is accessible via subway (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, F, and R lines).A holiday tradition reimagined, The Brooklyn Nutcracker invites audiences to embrace the season through a lens of artistic and cultural celebration. Don’t miss this dynamic production that transforms the familiar into a breathtakingly modern spectacle, truly reflective of Brooklyn’s vibrant spirit.

