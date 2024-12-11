Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, & Rep. Darby Announce $10, 474 in Technology Grants for Weakley Co. Public Libraries

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Tandy Darby today announced $10,474 in Technology Grant funding for public libraries in Weakley County.

Specifically, the Martin Public Library has been awarded $9,265 to help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, and printers. Additionally, the Sharon Public Library will receive $828 to assist with the purchase of a projector and surge protectors. The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library will also receive $381 for software.

“In an age where technology impacts every aspect of our daily lives, it is essential that our libraries have the resources necessary to meet the growing needs of the public,” said Sen. Stevens. “This investment will ensure residents have access to critical technological resources that can enrich their lives. We look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in Weakley County.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries serve as community hubs that offer opportunities for learning and personal growth,” said Rep. Darby. “This investment will allow us to upgrade technology that will enrich the lives of more of our citizens. Congratulations to everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds for Weakley County.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens and Rep. Darby for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’ and Rep. Darby’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###