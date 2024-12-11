Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, & Rep. Hulsey Announce $26,824 in Technology Grants for Sullivan Co. Public Libraries

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jon Lundberg, State Rep. John Crawford, State Rep. Timothy Hill, and State Rep. Bud Hulsey today announced Technology Grant funding totaling $26,824 for public libraries in Sullivan County.

Specifically, the Bristol Public Library will receive $20,000 in funding to help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, all-in-one computers, and additional resources. Kingsport Public Library will receive $5,131 for laptops and tablets. The Sullivan County Public Library has been granted $1,693 to assist with the cost of a laptop, networking hardware, printers, and privacy screens.

“Expanding access to technology through our local libraries is vital for Sullivan County’s sustained success,” said Sen. Lundberg. “These grants will help our libraries improve the quality of life for all citizens in our community and throughout the region.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are community hubs where people gather to learn and grow,” said Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hulsey, and Rep. Hill in a joint statement. “This investment will allow our libraries to enhance their technological offerings, enriching the lives of even more citizens. Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to secure these funds for our community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Lundberg, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, and Rep. Hulsey for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Lundberg’s, Rep. Crawford’s, Rep. Hill’s, and Rep. Hulsey’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

