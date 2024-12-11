Sedona International Film Festival: Public Passes Now On Sale for the 31st Season

Sedona International Film Festival logo Film screening Official Selection Sedona International Film Festival

Celebrate 31 years of film magic! The Sedona International Film Festival returns Feb 22–Mar 2, 2025, with 150+ films, Q&As, panels, and more. Passes on sale!

This year’s lineup showcases the heart and soul of storytelling, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences and filmmakers to share together and experience the magic of film in Sedona.” — Patrick Schweiss

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Named one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker Magazine, the Sedona International Film Festival is gearing up for its most exciting season yet! Mark your calendars for February 22 – March 2, 2025, as Sedona becomes the epicenter of cinematic excellence, showcasing the very best in independent film from across the globe.With over 150 films spanning nine unforgettable days, cinephiles can indulge in a rich array of features, shorts, documentaries, animations, foreign films, and student projects. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier film festivals, this 31st-anniversary celebration promises to honor filmmakers whose passion and artistry bring meaningful, timely, and powerful stories to life.“As we celebrate 31 extraordinary years, our excitement has never been greater to welcome the very best of independent cinema to Sedona,” said Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the festival. “This year’s lineup showcases the heart and soul of storytelling, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences and filmmakers to share together and experience the magic of film in Sedona.”Join filmmakers, celebrities, industry professionals, and film buffs from around the world as Sedona hosts its most spectacular celebration yet. In addition to the diverse lineup of films, the festival offers exclusive access to filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, red-carpet galas, VIP receptions, and so much more.Priority Passes and Ticket Packs – Your Passport to the FestivalPlatinum “All-Access” Priority PassExperience the festival like a true VIP with exclusive perks:• Advance ticket and seat selection.• Access to the VIP Filmmaker Lounge and receptions.• Admission to the Red Carpet Gala at Enchantment Resort.• Awards Brunch and Ceremony at Poco Diablo Resort.Individual Advanced Price: $1,170 | Dual Pass: $2,340Gold Priority PassPerfect for movie lovers focused on the films, this pass includes:• Advance ticket and seat selection.• A complimentary party of your choice during the festival.Individual Advanced Price: $525 | Dual Pass: $1,050Ticket PacksFlexible and sharable, these packs allow you to choose your films two weeks before individual tickets go on sale:• 20-Ticket Pack: $275 (Advanced Member Price)• 10-Ticket Pack: $145 (Advanced Member Price)Become a Film Sedona Member and Save!Unlock exclusive discounts on Priority Passes and Ticket Packs by becoming a Film Sedona Member. Memberships offer year-round benefits and special access during the festival.Its a Festival like no other-from the stunning red rocks of Sedona to the captivating lineup of films, this year’s festival promises to be a cinematic experience unlike any other. Join us as we celebrate the art of storytelling and the shared love for film.Tickets and Passes Available Now!Visit https://sedonafilmfestival.com/purchase-passes/ or contact our Box Office for more details at (928) 282-1177, ext. 14Media contact-Donn Jersey-donn@strategic3c.com or 702-937-6321

