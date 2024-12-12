Award-Winning Gluten Free Cookies Spread the Holiday Joy with Classic Flavors in 7 Varieties

Mightylicious Offers Everything to Love About the Holidays Packed Into One Smart Gluten Free Cookie: Seven GF Cookie Varieties. Save 15% Promo code HOLIDAYS15

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new reason to celebrate the holiday season even if friends and family are ‘off the wheaten path’ – aka Gluten intolerant - thanks to the uncompromising cookie mavens at Mightylicious.The award-winning gluten free cookie company offers up 7 varieties of mouthwatering flavors including vegan and vegetarian options, beautifully packaged for the holidays.Mightylicious hand-crafted cookies have it all: amazing flavor, perfect texture, clean ingredients, Certified Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free and non-GMO. —everything to want in a cookie except the gluten.What sets these decadent cookies apart from the rest is their surprising deliciousness. Everyone is singing the praises of Mightylicious, not just people with celiac disease and health-conscious snackers, but anyone who simply can’t resist a good cookie.• According to Gluten Free Food Finds, “You’d think there would be a ton of fantastic gluten-free cookies available in stores. After all, we’ve come a long way in figuring out how to make cookies with great taste and texture but without gluten. However, we still find it somewhat rare to bite into an impressive mass-market store-bought gluten-free cookie. This is why we love Mightylicious Cookies……… Better still, there’s not a boring bite in the bunch. They all lean on the sweet side, and the flavors are anything but ho-hum.”Choose from among 4 vegan options: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, as well as Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut.Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy) and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free). Each bag contains individually wrapped cookies to maintain maximum freshness. (6.4 oz bag, MSRP: $7.99)To help everyone enjoy the holidays in gourmet style, MIGHTYLICIOUS is offering 15% off your order. Just go to and enter promo code HOLIDAYS15 at checkout. Hurry, this offer runs from Nov. 1 - Dec. 24.• Perfect Holiday Stocking Stuffer/Hostess Gift• Promo code HOLIDAYS15 (15% savings)• Vegan/Vegetarian, Kosher & non-GMO certified• Available on AMAZON• Holiday gift packaging• Named Top Pick by Food & BeverageAnd, for those who like baking gluten free, check out the three new GF flour blends from MIGHTYLICIOUS, including all purpose, vegan and brownie.ABOUT MIGHTYLICIOUS—Carolyn Haeler, a celiac sufferer, spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite. That’s when she realized there had to be a better way. As one smart cookie herself, she was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious. She gave up her lucrative position at JP Morgan to start MIGHTYLICIOUS.Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King’s, Price Chopper, and more. Follow us on social media: https://www.instagram.com/mightyliciousfoods/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.