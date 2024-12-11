Bates Wells launches tool to help employers meet new responsibilities to prevent sexual harassment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the new legal Duty requiring employers to take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment, purpose-driven law firm Bates Wells has developed a comprehensive training tool for managers. The innovative tool equips leaders with the skills and knowledge to recognise, pre-empt, and address sexual harassment, particularly during high-risk periods like the Christmas party season.Since the Duty came into effect on 26th October, Bates Wells has seen that many employers remain unprepared to meet its requirements, for instance by failing to demonstrate that they have provided leaders and managers with appropriate training.Sexual harassment includes behaviour ranging from inappropriate jokes and innuendos to groping and sexual advances and tends to escalate during festive gatherings when alcohol and social interactions increase.Under the new Duty, employers are obligated not only to address incidents but also to anticipate and mitigate potential risks, including inappropriate behaviour from clients or even members of the public.Recent high-profile cases, such as allegations against Met Police officers and MasterChef presenter Greg Wallace, highlight the urgent need for workplaces to address sexual harassment effectively.Lucy McLynn, Employment Partner at Bates Wells, explains:“The new Duty emphasises employers’ responsibility to create safe work environments by proactively identifying and managing scenarios where harassment might occur. For example, workplace celebrations, client events, and team lunches often involve power imbalances, alcohol-impaired behaviour or other dynamics that may lead to discomfort or inappropriate actions. Employers who fail to act risk legal liability, reputational damage and harm to their employees’ wellbeing."There’s a significant lack of readiness and awareness among employers about how to fulfil this new legal Duty. The festive season, with its social gatherings and alcohol-fuelled interactions, can amplify risks. Managers must understand how to identify, pre-empt, and respond to situations where team members could face inappropriate behaviour, uncomfortable environments or unequal power dynamics."The tool provides a walkthrough of the implications of the legal Duty, alongside clear, actionable guidance to navigate the common challenges, with practical scenario exercises to help leaders recognise and reduce risks of sexual harassment.By equipping managers with the confidence to handle sensitive situations, employers can ensure they comply with the new Duty and ensure safer and more respectful workplaces during the festive season and beyond.ENDSNotes to editors:For more information, or to speak with Lucy McLynn, please contact Forster Communications: emily@forster.co.ukDetails of the new Duty can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-protections-from-sexual-harassment-come-into-force More information about Bates Wells’ training tool, can be found here: https://bateswells.co.uk/training/prepare-your-managers-for-the-new-duty-to-prevent-sexual-harassment/ About Bates Wells:• Bates Wells is a truly purpose-driven law firm and the first UK law firm to be a B Corp, which means we consider the impact of our decisions on our people, clients, suppliers, community, and the environment. Our commitment to this is woven into our governing document, so that this is a part of the way we operate, not just the icing on the cake.• We believe that the “classic” economic model – with businesses focusing solely on maximising profit while doing some good deeds on the side – isn’t sustainable. Corporate Social Responsibility is a start, but it’s only a start. Instead, we’re part of the movement that puts profits and purpose on equal footing. Both must be present for the long-term sustainability of business.• From winning worker status in the ground-breaking Uber Supreme Court case for an estimated 5.5 million workers in the gig economy to representing the former trustees of Kids Company in their successful challenge to the Official Receiver’s decision to attempt to disqualify them as directors following the charity’s unfortunate insolvency, Bates Wells has been at the forefront of positive cases to defend or bring positive change in society and defend those bringing about that change.

