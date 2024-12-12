Franchise Business Review Names Image One USA Among 2024 Top Franchises for Women

Independent survey reports high satisfaction from female franchise owners of national commercial cleaning business

This recognition is a reflection of the enjoyment and success our female franchisees have experienced, and I hope it will motivate others to consider joining our Image One family as well.” — Tim Conn, Founder and President of Image One USA

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One USA , a leading commercial cleaning franchise, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women . Only 100 brands are named to the annual list of winners, and Image One is honored to be acknowledged as a leading opportunity for female entrepreneurs in the United States.Image One was among 350 franchise brands, representing over 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women. Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.“It is reassuring and highly motivating to be included among these incredible opportunities for female franchise owners. We’ve always placed an emphasis on equipping every one of our franchise owners with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed,” said Tim Conn, President and CEO of Image One USA. “The positive feedback we’ve received from our female franchise owners reaffirms our approach to franchisee support and our value of female empowerment through entrepreneurship. This recognition is a reflection of the enjoyment and success our female franchisees have experienced, and I hope it will motivate others to consider joining our Image One family as well.”Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.“Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it’s critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they’re considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year’s list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations, and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership.”Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2024 Top Franchises.To learn more about Image One USA and how you can join its family of franchise partners, please visit https://imageonefranchise.com/ ###About Image One USAImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

