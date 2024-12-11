HealthPRO Canada Recognized for Third Year Running as a Great Place to Work

Oakville, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, the nation's leading group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. This prestigious recognition underscores the organization's strong commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and delivering outstanding employee experiences.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is based entirely on direct employee feedback, offering an authentic measure of workplace culture. HealthPRO Canada proudly achieved 100% participation in the survey, a testament to the exceptional engagement and trust shared across all levels of the organization.

"Our employees are the cornerstone of our success," said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada. "Their unwavering commitment and collaboration fuel our efforts to transform the healthcare supply chain and deliver better patient outcomes. Being certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third year reflects the vibrant, supportive culture we've built together."

Time and again, data illustrates that work environments with a high level of employee trust and engagement are key to ensuring strong financial performance, reduced turnover and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

“Nurturing a strong culture is very important to HealthPRO Canada’s leadership team, and it also impacts how we serve our members and supplier partners,” said Donaldson. “When our employees feel valued and empowered, they bring their best every day in supporting our customers, including the 2,000+ healthcare facilities we proudly represent across Canada.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare. A trusted partner in Canada's healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.





About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.



About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Jeffrey Kless HealthPRO Canada 289-633-4507 jkless@healthprocanada.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.