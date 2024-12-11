New Dataiku Stories Empowers Anyone To Transform Trusted Data Into Dynamic Business Presentations in Seconds with Generative AI

Dataiku makes GenAI storytelling available to business users with a new self-service feature that instantly turns company data into insights and visuals for easier sharing and faster decision-making

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced the launch of Dataiku Stories, a Generative AI-powered data storytelling solution that enables virtually any business user to quickly and easily generate insights and transform company data into visual presentations on their own. Dataiku Stories bridges the gap between static slide presentations, which are easy to create and share but often showcase outdated or untrusted data, and enterprise dashboards, which can be complex to build and maintain but access governed data. Now, with simple prompts, users of Dataiku Stories can discover and share powerful decision-making insights based on the latest, most trusted company information without sacrificing speed or accuracy – all within the Dataiku Universal AI Platform, where teams already build and manage their analytics, machine learning (ML), and GenAI applications.

“There are other tools that allow you to create slides with GenAI. The magic of Dataiku Stories is the ability to instantly create presentations using trusted, real-time data from projects already built and managed on the Dataiku Universal AI Platform, ensuring full analytics continuity,” explained Sophie Dionnet, Global VP of Product and Business Solutions at Dataiku. “Since this can all be done without any coding skills or waiting on a request from overburdened data scientists or business analysts, Stories effectively solves the common challenge of ‘last mile’ data analytics — unlocking even more business value from AI across companies.”

Today, presentations are often filled with static screenshots of data visuals that become instantly outdated after they are created and shared, since the underlying data is constantly changing — discounting their effectiveness in business decision-making. In a Dataiku global survey of 150 data team leaders at enterprise organizations, nearly all (99%) data teams revealed they need to update existing presentations with new data at least quarterly, while approximately one-third update presentations weekly.

While creating presentations has become a common skill, the data analytics expertise necessary to identify, pull, and translate data into business narratives is much less common. On average, over one-third (35%) of data teams make six or more requests per month to other departments to access the data they need, according to the survey. Dataiku Stories was designed to put the power of data insights into the hands of more people within an organization, enabling them to access, discover, and share business analytics with confidence and accuracy, so the right decisions can be made at the speed of business.

"We are very excited to use Dataiku Stories as an effective self-service analytics tool to unlock even more business value across our company. This can enable virtually any person on any team to quickly take trusted data from analytics and AI projects and create interactive presentations that are always accurate and up to date — all from a single platform where those projects live," said Rek Chong, Director of Data Science at Element Materials Technology, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services for highly regulated end markets. "Not only can we get more people to generate more insights independently, but we can also help to close the gap between data and business teams for better collaboration."

Survey respondents also revealed that their teams spend up to 42 hours on average, or the equivalent of one entire work week, per month building and revising presentations. Thanks to its Gen AI Assistant, Dataiku Stories can instantly generate entire presentations with simple prompts, as well as iterate content through suggestions for relevant data points and automatically generated imagery. The dynamic presentations made with Dataiku Stories will update with new, fresh data so presentations remain accurate and up to date, even after they are shared.

To help close the gap between data and business teams and their respective workstreams, Dataiku Stories simplifies collaboration through built-in capabilities and secure, shared workspaces. Importantly, data teams always retain control over what is being shared within the business, ensuring data is controlled, validated, and trusted while still empowering self-service insights to Dataiku Stories users.

Dataiku Stories is currently available to qualified customers. For more details on features to drive data insights on the Dataiku Universal AI Platform, visit https://www.dataiku.com/product/key-capabilities/data-insights/.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

Connect with Dataiku through their blog, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.







Attachment

Kevin McLaughlin Dataiku press@dataiku.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.