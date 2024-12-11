Australian climate policies and opportunities  – The Briefing Room

For the third time, Climateworks has analysed Australia’s state and territory governments’ climate policies and programs.

Have a sneak peek at our forthcoming report as we highlight noteworthy subnational climate initiatives and identify key opportunities for further action.

Using Climateworks’ most recent decarbonisation scenarios, our experts present our latest assessment of how state and territory efforts track against the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Every Australian state and territory is committed to net zero emissions by 2050, as is the federal government – a strong foundation for further action.

There are several policy opportunities that would help governments close the gap between current and Paris-aligned emissions reductions.

Still, more needs to be done if Australia is to contribute its fair share in the global effort to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Join climate policy experts Kylie Turner, Matt Lyon and Lani Perlesz and hear how deeper collaboration and putting climate at the heart of decision-making can set Australia up to prosper in a net zero emissions future.

PANELISTS

Matt Lyon

Senior Project Manager

Climateworks Centre

Matt leads work in the sustainable economies team to help governments accelerate action towards achieving net zero emissions.

Prior to joining Climateworks, Matt worked as a chartered engineer throughout regional and metropolitan Australia in the manufacturing, mining and water utilities sectors.

Lani Perlesz

Program Impact Manager

Climateworks Centre

Lani oversees Climateworks’ Australian Climate Policy Dialogue, which works with Australian state and territory governments to deliver climate action by informing the development of long-term sustainable pathways to reach net zero.

Lani came to Climateworks from the Australian Government as Assistant Director in the Behavioural Economics Team in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

HOST

Kylie Turner

Sustainable Economies Lead

Climateworks Centre

Based in Climateworks’ Perth office, Kylie leads the Sustainable Economies system team, pursuing sustainable pathways towards net zero by focusing on how we can accelerate systems change in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees in national and sub-national economies.

Kylie has worked in government, business, and the not-for-profit sector in public affairs roles, focusing on stakeholder engagement. Her speciality is building collaborative relationships and alignment to facilitate transformation.