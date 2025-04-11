Climateworks executive Luke Brown accepts new role, leaving a legacy of regional collaboration

Luke Brown has made it his life’s work to understand Australia’s connection to the Asia-Pacific region and how the countries occupying one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions can collectively secure a safe and prosperous future.

A port-city childhood spent watching ships depart for Asia, loaded with Australian wheat and ore, offered Luke an early look at how Australia fits into the region. What began as an early fascination became the makings of an expansive career.

‘I made it my mission to deepen my understanding of Australia’s place in the world and to explore what shared problems could be solved by working with our Southeast Asian neighbours,’ Luke said.

His mission to explore regional challenges led to a career throughout the Asia–Pacific region and to what is famously dubbed ‘the most diabolical challenge of our time’ – climate change.

‘There are just so many smart people working on the problem, and so much energy is being directed at innovating and iterating to solve it,’ Luke said.

‘Rebuilding the engines, both literal and figurative, that drive our economies is slow and painstaking work. But Climateworks Centre teams approach it with an enthusiasm that is as contagious as it is inspiring.’

Climateworks Chair Professor John Thwaites said Southeast Asia will account for a quarter of global energy demand growth over the next decade. ‘If this growth is delivered by fossil fuels, Southeast Asia will be a global hotspot for carbon emissions. Under Luke’s leadership, Climateworks has expanded its Southeast Asia programs to advance its goal of rapid decarbonisation in the region.’

‘Luke’s deep understanding of the region and his strong networks have helped build Climateworks’ reputation as a trusted adviser in Southeast Asia,’ Professor Thwaites said.

Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek added that Luke’s leadership has helped amplify Climateworks voice and presence across the region.

‘Climateworks’ thought leadership has been sought after by journalists and publications across Asia and Australia, and Luke’s public affairs experience has guided our teams to this position, which will continue.’

In leading Climateworks’ Southeast Asia work, Luke learned anew that collective problems require collective action.

‘Our work draws strength from Monash campuses in Indonesia and Malaysia and partnerships with industry, civil society groups and governments throughout the region,’ said Luke.

Climateworks board member Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro (left) with Head of International Programs and Engagement Luke Brown (right)

During his tenure, Luke oversaw a host of programmatic developments and expansions, prioritising collaborative and partner work with some of the region’s major players.

Climateworks – with the Center for Policy Development, International Institute for Sustainable Development, Indonesia Research Institute for Decarbonization, Institute for Essential Services Reform, and Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center – co-convened the Australia–Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue, an advisory group to the Indonesian government during its G20 presidency and ASEAN chairmanship.

With partner Asialink, Climateworks hosted the first Australian–Vietnam Green Economy Summit – a gathering of more than 200 business and government leaders to collaborate on low-carbon trade and supply chain opportunities between the two countries.

Guided by ocean experts from government, universities and not-for-profits, Climateworks’ SEAFOAM program recently entered its next phase of work to help Indonesia integrate ocean-based mitigation into its core climate commitments.

With support from The Myer Foundation, Climateworks has set up a new multi-organisation initiative, creating a high-ambition agenda for Australia as would-be COP31 co-host with Pacific Island countries.

‘Australia has a lot to learn from its neighbours, and a lot to share in terms of the institutions that shape climate policy and the raw materials and human capital that will drive transition,’ Luke said.

‘Action on climate change spurred by industrial transition in the region is, in my mind, the best chance we’ve had at this, and it is an opportunity Climateworks is running at.’

The quote ‘a problem worthy of attack proves its worth by fighting back,’ attributed to Danish polymath Piet Hein, is one Luke has often reflected on in his career.

‘I’m extraordinarily grateful to my teams, to Anna Skarbek and John Thwaites, and to the whole organisation and its supporters for the opportunities to grapple with the “problem” of decarbonising Australia and the region.’

In his new role, Luke will work on the problem from another angle, as a grantmaker for a climate philanthropist.

‘I’m excited to explore this different opportunity for impact and to take a strategic approach to enabling climate policy action in Australia,’ Luke said.

‘This was something of an unexpected move for me, having just settled into my role at Climateworks, but I’ve found in my career that opportunity knocks on its own schedule, so it’s best to answer the door if you can.’

‘We thank Luke for his contributions to Climateworks and are proud to see him continue his contribution to climate action through his new role at a major climate philanthropy foundation,’ said Anna Skarbek.

Luke concludes his role at Climateworks in April 2025, with recruitment to follow.

