Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$8 Million for Modern Estate in Coveted Hidden Hills, California

25057 Lewis and Clark Road, Hidden Hills, California Stunning modern estate in prestigious Hidden Hills Expansive 9,000 sq.ft. home on 1.22 acres Chef’s kitchen with hidden second kitchen for entertaining Versatile party barn with commercial-grade amenities

Auction closes live at The Dominick in New York City on 17 December, in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates and Engel & Völkers Calabasas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$8 million for Stalla Dolce, an expansive modern estate in the sought-after enclave of Hidden Hills, California. Offered in cooperation with Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Diana Armstrong-Bruns, Steven Bruns, and Sami Jenks of Engel & Völkers Calabasas, the home is listed for US$10.95 million. Bidding is now live on the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live at The Dominick in New York City on 17 December.

Set on 1.22 acres, 25057 Lewis and Clark Road is a nearly 9,000-square-foot modern retreat featuring stone and glass architecture with open-concept interiors, vaulted ceilings, and over 40 feet of Fleetwood pocket doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The chef’s kitchen includes a massive island, professional appliances, and a hidden secondary kitchen. With six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and direct patio access, the home offers luxurious spaces for relaxation or enjoying the waterfall pool.

Outdoor highlights include a 15-seat spa, expansive deck, fire pit, and a nearly 3,000-square-foot flat pad ready for customization. A party barn with a commercial wet bar, guest suite, and entertainment amenities elevates gatherings, while features like an integrated music system, 16 security cameras, drought-tolerant landscaping, and fruit trees ensure comfort and security.

“This estate embodies versatile luxury at its finest. It’s a sanctuary that adapts effortlessly—whether for intimate retreats or grand gatherings—all crafted with an eye for elegance,” said Porter. “By partnering with Concierge Auctions, we’re tapping into a global network, ensuring this remarkable home finds its perfect match among the world’s most discerning buyers.

“This estate offers the ultimate in luxury—a rare blend of scale, sophistication, and serene privacy in one of California’s most coveted locations,” said Armstrong-Bruns. “It’s a place to fully embrace the California lifestyle, with sun, sand, and an extraordinary living experience at every turn.”

Hidden Hills, a prestigious Southern California enclave, is home to A-list celebrities and athletes, offering advanced security with gated access, 24-hour patrols, and AI-enhanced fire protection. Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, 25 miles from Beverly Hills, this exclusive community features three horse arenas, 25 miles of trails, and a charming bucolic atmosphere with white rail fences and no sidewalks. Just 12.5 miles from Malibu's beaches and 33 miles from LAX, Hidden Hills combines privacy, luxury, and convenience.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

25057 Lewis and Clark Road is available for viewing at open houses Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 PM and for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Stella Dolce | Hidden Hills, Los Angeles Area, CA

