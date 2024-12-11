PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA ANNOUNCES ROBERT HUNTER AS NEW CEO

Regina, Sask., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada Board of Directors announced Robert Hunter as the new CEO, following a national search. Robert assumes the position of CEO on January 15, 2025. Robert will replace Frank Hart who has been interim CEO since August 2024.

Robert brings more than 20 years of experience in the agriculture food sector, holding positions with Maple Leaf Foods, the Canola Council of Canada, and CropLife International. Throughout his career Robert has been a passionate advocate for agriculture while living and working in Asia, Europe, and North America. He has gained a global perspective on food systems and implemented sector-wide strategies that promote sustainable trade, innovation, and economic growth.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Robert Hunter as the new CEO of Protein Industries Canada,” Chair of the board Tyler Groeneveld said. “Robert brings a wealth of experience and expertise, and we are confident in his ability to lead Protein Industries Canada into our next chapter. Under Robert’s leadership we will focus on further supporting the scale-up and competitiveness of Canadian companies, anchoring Canada’s position as an agriculture and food production powerhouse.”

During his time at CropLife International, Robert was based in Washington D.C., and Brussels where he focused on advancing innovation in agriculture and driving sustainable food systems forward. Robert also brings experience in market development and trade, as well as in organizational strategy, operations and global advocacy.

“As the CEO of Protein Industries Canada, I am eager to further advance Canada as a global leader of high-value ingredients and food products,” Hunter said. “As a life-long supporter of Canada’s agriculture sector I firmly believe in Canada’s potential to lead in this area and look forward to accelerating the competitiveness of the Canadian plant protein sector.”

Hunter will be based out of Toronto, Ont. Protein Industries Canada’s head office remains in Regina, Sask., with staff located throughout Canada.

“As we transition leadership of Protein Industries Canada to Robert, we must also thank Frank Hart for stepping in as interim CEO,” Groeneveld said. “Frank has been a vital part of Protein Industries Canada since the very beginning and has provided leadership throughout our journey. It was his vision that led to the creation of Protein Industries Canada, and over the past months he has been focused on the next iteration of our strategy.”

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. With a mandate to accelerate innovation related to ingredient manufacturing and food processing of Canada’s high-protein crops. Since 2018, Protein Industries Canada and industry members have invested more than $630 million into the Canadian ecosystem, leading to the development of more than 550 IP assets and an expected $15 billion in GDP contribution.

--

About Robert Hunter

Robert’s dedication to the agricultural sector was grounded early in life as a fifth-generation family farmer in Ontario, Canada. Throughout his career Robert has continued to be a passionate advocate for agriculture, for farmers, and the rural communities they support.

Over the last 20 years, Robert has held leadership roles in the agrifood industry across Asia, Europe, and North America, gaining a global perspective on food systems and implementing strategies that promote sustainable trade, innovation, and economic growth. His work with the Canola Council of Canada and CropLife International focused on developing markets, managing export risks, and driving sustainable food systems forward.

As the new CEO of Protein Industries Canada (PIC), Robert is dedicated to positioning Canada as a global leader in plant-based proteins. His expertise in building partnerships, advancing market access, and driving innovation aligns with PIC’s mission to accelerate the competitiveness of the Canadian plant protein sector.

Beyond his professional achievements, Robert serves on the Board of The Do More Agriculture Foundation. Robert holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Guelph and an Executive Masters in International Association Management from Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management.

Attachment

Tiffany Stephenson Protein Industries Canada 306-519-8202 tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.