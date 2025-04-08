Shentel Expands High-Speed, Reliable Broadband Service in Bedford County

EDINBURG, Va., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of broadband services, recently extended high-speed, gigabit internet service to approximately 2,500 additional homes in Bedford County and plans to add over 1,500 more by the end of the year. This $24 million construction project is partly funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s nationally recognized Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) run by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The rest of the funding comes from Shentel’s own capital investment and a contribution from Bedford County. The goal of the VATI initiative is to create strong, competitive communities by expanding broadband infrastructure into rural areas that lack access to high-speed internet.

“Since the inception of our broadband partnership with Shentel, their company representatives have been true professionals – responsive, accessible, and diligent – which Bedford County staff and leadership greatly appreciate,” stated Tommy Scott, Bedford County Board Chairman. “More importantly, over the last year the volume and quality of Shentel and their contractors’ field work has been excellent. Indeed, they have made tremendous progress in receiving the required permits, burying, and installing aerial fiber optic cable and offering their service to Bedford County residents.”

“Shentel has been in Bedford County for many years and it’s encouraging to see them continually expanding their services to citizens and businesses currently without adequate broadband,” said Robert Hiss, Bedford County Administrator. “Bedford County has enjoyed working with Shentel’s capable and professional staff. Over the past year, we’ve witnessed Shentel make steady progress on their contracted broadband work and anticipate them completing their project in the fall of 2025.”

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

A full range of video and voice service options

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our high-speed internet network in Bedford County. We are grateful for the leadership of Bedford County and the Department of Housing and Community Development and know that this partnership is positively impacting residents,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Government Affairs.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,800 route miles of fiber.

