Timbercreek North American Mortgage Fund Surpasses US$600 Million AUM

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital Inc. (“Timbercreek” or the “Company”), a leading alternative real estate investment manager focused on debt and equity investments in high-quality, value-add commercial real estate in Canada, the United States and Europe, today announced that its Timbercreek North American Mortgage Fund (“TNAM”) surpassed US$600 million in assets under management (“AUM”), with US$300 million in new loans made during the second half of 2024.

“TNAM’s momentum is a testament to the strengthening market fundamentals in commercial real estate that we believe will continue to drive growth in demand for transitional debt,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO, Timbercreek Capital. “As interest rates continue to trend lower, commercial real estate transaction volume will increase which provides a greater pipeline of opportunities to deploy our capital based on reset asset valuations. With nearly $US1 trillion of debt in the US maturing in 2025, there will be a solid flow of investment prospects for TNAM to evaluate and fund.”

TNAM offers investors an opportunity to capitalize on the high-yield potential of the North American commercial real estate market through a highly diversified portfolio of strategically selected debt instruments. The fund focuses on shorter-term, mid-market loans secured by transitional income-producing assets in higher-growth liquid markets.

“Despite institutional capital flowing to real estate credit over the last number of years, TNAM has created a unique competitive differentiation in the market where we originate all loans in-house and remain disciplined in our partnership within the middle market,” said Mr. Tamblyn. “Our focus on shorter duration loans creates meaningful repeat borrower relationships. In addition, the fund’s portfolio is not impaired by legacy loan issues given its recent vintage of 2022 and later.”

Today, Timbercreek has originated approximately C$17 billion of loans across Canada, the United States and Ireland. Its bespoke solutions cover a wide range of asset classes, loan structures and positions within the capital stack.

About Timbercreek Capital

Founded in 2000, Timbercreek is a leading real estate investment manager, focused on debt and equity investments in high-quality, value-add commercial real estate in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through active and direct investment, Timbercreek employs a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for their partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of their highly experienced team. Timbercreek’s team of 50+ investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management. Timbercreek has deployed more than $18 billion in equity and debt investments focused on value-add real estate, on behalf of their broad range of capital partners. Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Dallas and Dublin. Visit timbercreek.com to learn more.

