Rexel sells Finland operations to Ahlsell, in line with active portfolio management strategy

Rexel, a leading distributor of electrical products, solutions and services, has reached an agreement to sell its Finnish operations to Ahlsell, a Nordic regional distributor of installation products, tools and supplies. With 311 employees, Rexel’s Finland operations generated sales of €254 million in 2024.

The divestment of Rexel Finland is fully in line with the Group’s active portfolio management strategy, which prioritizes acquisitions in combination with targeted divestments designed to allocate resources to markets offering the highest value-creation potential for Rexel.

Since 2021, Rexel has acquired approximately €2.7bn1 worth of additional sales (14% of global turnover) and divested €600 million1 (c.3% of global turnover).

The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory clearance including the approval of the competition authorities.

1sum of turnover at time of acquisition / divestment

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees.

The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

