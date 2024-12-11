2025 Identity & Payments Summit Topics Revealed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is thrilled to announce the industry-defining topics that will be explored at the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit, set to take place February 24–26, 2025, in San Diego. The event will unite decision-makers from across the payments, identity and access sectors under the central theme: Identity & Payments: Security Trends in the Digital Era.

"The Summit is more than just a conference — it’s a platform for collaboration and innovation," said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, this event empowers industry professionals to stay ahead of emerging security trends, explore transformative technologies and build connections that drive meaningful progress across payments, identity and access ecosystems."

Registration details can be found on the Summit website. Register before January 1, 2025, to take advantage of early bird discounts. Keynote speakers, interactive panels and informative sessions will illuminate how the convergence of payments and identity technologies is transforming industries including transportation, government, healthcare and finance. The content will be spread across multiple agenda tracks.

Payments Track

Sessions will cover the latest advancements and challenges in the payments ecosystem, including:

The role of cash in a digital-first world and the rise of "Super ATMs"

Cutting-edge strategies to prevent payments fraud

Leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance security and streamline transactions

Building effective risk management in payments

Payments standards updates with EMVCo, FIDO Alliance, W3C and nexo

Innovations in "Tap to Phone" technology

Biometric authentication and the integration of mobile identity in payment systems



Identity & Access Track

Exploring the future of secure identification and authentication, this track will address:

The nationwide implementation of mobile IDs (mIDs) and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs)

Passwordless and risk-based authentication methods

The evolution from traditional analog to modern digital IDs

What’s new in the world of digital credentials

The influence of generative AI on digital identity and authentication



Transportation Track

Focusing on mobility and access, topics include:

The future of contactless open payments

Enhancing transit security with advanced access control systems

Leveraging electronic benefits programs for transit and parking

Closed-loop transit products and strategic partnerships

Innovations in sustainable mobility applications



Plenary Sessions

Keynotes will explore the intersection of payments and identity, highlighting:

Preparations for global events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics

The evolution of wallets

Real-life accounts of fraudsters and the technologies used to thwart them

Lessons learned from international implementations of identity-driven payments

Post Quantum Cryptography

Exclusive Event: Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase

This year’s summit will feature an exclusive, ticketed event – the mDL Technology Showcase. Attendees will witness real-world demonstrations of mobile driver’s licenses in action and network with leading experts in digital identity and security. Use cases include:

Banking and financial services

Alcohol age verification

Mobile onboarding and identity verification (IDV)

Retail and gaming applications

Industry professionals, including issuers, merchants, processors, integrators, and consultants, are encouraged to attend. For updates, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and X and join the conversation using #IdentityPaymentsSummit.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum, which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers’ licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance’s activities, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

Srijos@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/859682fa-dcf7-4cd6-bf71-1a5ce4c202fd

Agenda Topics Revealed for the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit Registration open now!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.