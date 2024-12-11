Aptean Wins 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, an AI-first company and global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, proudly announces its receipt of the 2024 Top Software & Technology Solutions award from Food Logistics’ and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The annual award spotlights innovative software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space across the Food & Beverage Industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Top Software & Tech award,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "Our AI-powered Aptean Food & Beverage ERP enhances supply chain visibility, offering industry-specific insights, metrics, and KPIs. We are honored that Food Logistics has recognized our unwavering committment to innovation and our dedication to delivering solutions that empower our customers to not only compete but also thrive.”

“Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year’s new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year’s winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Taking the Next Step with Aptean

Food and Beverage companies seeking to accelerate their operations with tailored AI-driven intelligence can connect with an Aptean specialist for a discussion on how this purpose-built ERP solution can transform their Food and Beverage business. Personalized demos are available and Aptean provides regular webinars to view the technology in action.

Act now and move into the future of Food and Beverage with tailored intelligence. Visit Aptean.com to start your journey with a partner who understands your industry inside out.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

