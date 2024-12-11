Payscale Unveils 2024’s Top Jobs Before Incoming U.S. Administration Reshapes Job Market

This year’s top jobs include a mix of blue-collar and white-collar positions experiencing wage growth of up to 20%, with tech roles still noticeably absent from the list.

Healthcare workers and teachers, jobs largely held by women and prone to burnout, top the list of professions people most want to quit.

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, released its 2024 End-of-Year Report . The report provides an analysis of the labor market heading into 2025 and ranks the top jobs by wage growth, top jobs people are seeking to quit, and top jobs by job posting growth over the past year. The findings are primarily based on Payscale’s employee-reported data from more than 1.6 million U.S. workers.

“As a new administration takes office in 2025 with policies that could impact inflation, wages, and the labor market, tensions between employees and employers are likely to shift, and could even intensify,” said Lexi Clarke, Chief People Officer at Payscale. “Ignoring what workers want — fair pay, flexibility, and growth opportunities — is a recipe for trouble. As turnover increases, competition for talent and higher wages are sure to follow.”

In 2024, wages exceeded inflation both annually and cumulatively since 2020, and the 10 most in-demand jobs saw pay increases of 13% to 20% — a drop from the 18% to 24% seen last year, but still much higher than employers typically increase wages to retain workers. While white-collar roles have reemerged following last year’s domination of blue-collar positions, technology jobs did not make the list as the industry continues to prioritize efficiency over growth.

The top 10 hottest jobs by fastest-growing wages include:

Customer Service Team Leader (20% wage growth): Demand for customer service roles has surged ever since the pandemic accelerated e-commerce and transformed the way companies interact with their customers. The team leader position is particularly prone to resignations, as they manage stressed teams drained from constant customer complaints. Child Care/Day Care Worker (18% wage growth): While the sector gained political attention during the presidential election, child care workers continue to face demanding workloads and low pay. Over a third have signaled their intention to quit, driving wage increases that remain insufficient. Content Strategist (16% wage growth): Demand for content strategists is likely high due to the need for skilled professionals, particularly those who understand how to leverage generative AI for content marketing or compete with generative AI in SEO strategies. Urban Planner (14% wage growth): As Americans continue to move from cities to suburban areas, urban planners are increasingly sought after to address walkability, transportation infrastructure, mixed-use development, and public spaces. Operations Team Leader (14% wage growth): Operations team leaders provide a critical function in an economy that has been focused on increased productivity, operational efficiency, and meeting customer expectations amid global supply chain challenges. Business Operations Manager (14% wage growth): Business operations managers oversee multiple functions like supply chain, finance, and HR, with increased demand for expertise in strategic planning, digital tools, and data and analytics. The skills gap contributes to higher salaries as organizations seek professionals who can adapt to evolving business environments. Insurance Sales Agent (14% wage growth): Rapid insurance rate increases due to inflation and escalating severe weather events have made this role tougher, driving insurance sales agents to put in their two weeks’ notice, pushing wages up. Crew Leader (13% wage growth): Due to demanding physical work and burnout, employers are likely raising wages to retain skilled leaders who can effectively manage teams, ensure safety, and handle operational challenges, especially amid labor shortages in construction and logistics. General Manager, Hotel (13% wage growth): Ever since the pandemic cratered the travel industry, many hotels are finding it difficult to attract and retain workers. General managers, who are responsible for paying workers, have seen their own pay increase as the travel industry resumes normal operations. Mental Health Counselor (13% wage growth): High wage growth for this position reflects rising caseloads and emotional strain as demand for mental health services surges. Some practitioners are having to raise rates in response to market demand.

While job openings continue to fall and be filled at slower rates, Payscale also analyzed the positions with the most job postings growth. The top roles employers are recruiting for include many technical positions in healthcare as well as computer science, survey research, and copywriting — all jobs that require highly specific skill sets.

The report also ranks the top jobs people are seeking to quit. Although more workers are staying in their current roles compared to previous years, the healthcare sector continues to experience higher than average turnover, accounting for nearly half of the positions on the list. Elementary and secondary school teachers, customer service positions, IT help desk roles, and heavy truck drivers are also leaving their roles at significant rates — all skilled positions where workers often feel unappreciated and overworked.

“In 2025, employees — especially those that feel undervalued — will no longer be willing to accept anything less than fair and transparent pay, which means organizations will need to clean up their pay structures and tackle inequality head-on,” said Ruth Thomas, Pay Equity Strategist at Payscale. “Job architecture will be key in ensuring fairness, and up-to-date salary data to keep up with market changes will remain crucial for staying competitive in an uncertain labor market.”

HR leaders and compensation professionals preparing for the year ahead can access forward-looking recommendations from Payscale’s team of experts across people leadership, compensation management, employment legislation, and artificial intelligence by downloading Payscale’s top predictions for 2025 .

Employees and job seekers interested in evaluating the market rate for their current job or a new job offer should take Payscale’s free online salary survey at payscale.com/survey .

To view the full 2024 End-of-Year Report, visit payscale.com/research-and-insights/2024-End-of-Year-Report .

About Payscale

As the industry leader in compensation management, Payscale is on a mission to help job seekers, employees, and businesses get pay right and to make sustainable fair pay a reality. Empowering more than 65% of the Fortune 500, Payscale provides a combination of diverse and dynamic data sources, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to enable organizations such as Angel City Football Club, Panasonic, Mars Global, eBay, American Airlines and PetSmart to make fair and appropriate pay decisions.

Pay is powerful. To learn more, visit www.payscale.com .

Contact: press@payscale.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.