Record First Quarter Highlights the Stability of HOMB; Strength Is No Accident

CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights
Metric Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net income $115.2 million $100.6 million $100.0 million $101.5 million $100.1 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $111.9 million $99.8 million $99.0 million $103.9 million $99.2 million
Total revenue (net) $260.1 million $258.4 million $258.0 million $254.6 million $246.4 million
Income before income taxes $147.2 million $129.5 million $129.1 million $133.4 million $130.4 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $147.2 million $146.2 million $148.0 million $141.4 million $134.9 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $142.8 million $145.2 million $146.6 million $141.9 million $133.7 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 56.58% 50.11% 50.03% 52.40% 52.92%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91% 49.74% 49.49% 52.59% 52.45%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.58% 56.57% 57.35% 55.54% 54.75%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 54.91% 56.20% 56.81% 55.73% 54.28%
ROA 2.07% 1.77% 1.74% 1.79% 1.78%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.01% 1.76% 1.72% 1.83% 1.76%
NIM 4.44% 4.39% 4.28% 4.27% 4.13%
Purchase accounting accretion $1.4 million $1.6 million $1.9 million $1.9 million $2.8 million
ROE 11.75% 10.13% 10.23% 10.73% 10.64%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.41% 10.05% 10.12% 10.98% 10.54%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 18.39% 15.94% 16.26% 17.29% 17.22%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 17.87% 15.82% 16.09% 17.69% 17.07%
Diluted earnings per share $0.58 $0.51 $0.50 $0.51 $0.50
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.56 $0.50 $0.50 $0.52 $0.49
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56% 0.63% 0.63% 0.56% 0.48%
Common equity tier 1 capital 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3%
Leverage 13.3% 13.0% 12.5% 12.3% 12.3%
Tier 1 capital 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% 14.4% 14.3%
Total risk-based capital 19.1% 18.7% 18.3% 18.0% 17.9%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87% 1.87% 2.11% 2.00% 2.00%
Book value per share $20.40 $19.92 $19.91 $19.30 $18.98
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 13.15 12.68 12.67 12.08 11.79

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million(1) and $0.56 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.

During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.

The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(in thousands)   Texas   Arkansas   Centennial
CFG		   Shore
Premier
Finance		   Florida   Alabama   Total
Charge-offs   $ 444     $ 474     $     $ 53     $ 2,479     $ 8     $ 3,458  
Recoveries     (6,514 )     (228 )     (658 )     (3 )     (117 )     (2 )     (7,522 )
Net (recoveries)
charge-offs		   $ (6,070 )   $ 246     $ (658 )   $ 50     $ 2,362     $ 6     $ (4,064 )


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)   Texas   Arkansas   Centennial
CFG		   Shore
Premier
Finance		   Florida   Alabama   Total
Charge-offs   $ 47,774     $ 2,108     $ 1,973   $ 1,457     $ 637     $ 10     $ 53,959  
Recoveries     (174 )     (181 )         (15 )     (193 )     (2 )     (565 )
Net charge-offs   $ 47,600     $ 1,927     $ 1,973   $ 1,442     $ 444     $ 8     $ 53,394  
 

At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:

(in thousands)   Texas   Arkansas   Centennial
CFG		   Shore
Premier
Finance		   Florida   Alabama   Total
Non-accrual loans   23,694   15,214   2,766   5,444   39,108   157   86,383
Loans 90+ days past due   3,264             3,264
Total non-performing loans   26,958   15,214   2,766   5,444   39,108   157   89,647
                             
Foreclosed assets held for sale   15,357   1,052   22,820     451     39,680
Other non-performing assets   63             63
Total other non-performing assets   15,420   1,052   22,820     451     39,743
Total non-performing assets   42,378   16,266   25,586   5,444   39,559   157   129,390
 

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:

(in thousands)   Texas   Arkansas   Centennial
CFG		   Shore
Premier
Finance		   Florida   Alabama   Total
Non-accrual loans   23,494   18,448   7,390   5,537   38,778   206   93,853
Loans 90+ days past due   4,134   538       362     5,034
Total non-performing loans   27,628   18,986   7,390   5,537   39,140   206   98,887
                             
Foreclosed assets held for sale   13,924   757   22,775     5,951     43,407
Other non-performing assets   63             63
Total other non-performing assets   13,987   757   22,775     5,951     43,470
Total non-performing assets   41,615   19,743   30,165   5,537   45,091   206   142,357
 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.

Stockholders’ equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15(1) at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.68(1) at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.

 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
                     
 (In thousands)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 319,747     $ 281,063     $ 265,408     $ 229,209     $ 205,262  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     975,983       629,284       752,269       829,507       969,996  
Cash and cash equivalents     1,295,730       910,347       1,017,677       1,058,716       1,175,258  
Federal funds sold     6,275       3,725       6,425             5,200  
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses     3,003,320       3,072,639       3,270,620       3,344,539       3,400,884  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     1,269,896       1,275,204       1,277,090       1,278,853       1,280,586  
Total investment securities     4,273,216       4,347,843       4,547,710       4,623,392       4,681,470  
Loans receivable     14,952,116       14,764,500       14,823,979       14,781,457       14,513,673  
Allowance for credit losses     (279,944 )     (275,880 )     (312,574 )     (295,856 )     (290,294 )
Loans receivable, net     14,672,172       14,488,620       14,511,405       14,485,601       14,223,379  
Bank premises and equipment, net     384,843       386,322       388,776       383,691       389,618  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     39,680       43,407       43,040       41,347       30,650  
Cash value of life insurance     221,621       219,786       219,353       218,198       215,424  
Accrued interest receivable     115,983       120,129       118,871       120,984       119,029  
Deferred tax asset, net     170,120       186,697       176,629       195,041       202,882  
Goodwill     1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253  
Core deposit intangible     38,280       40,327       42,395       44,490       46,630  
Other assets     376,030       345,292       352,583       350,192       347,928  
Total assets   $ 22,992,203     $ 22,490,748     $ 22,823,117     $ 22,919,905     $ 22,835,721  
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 4,079,289     $ 4,006,115     $ 3,937,168     $ 4,068,302     $ 4,115,603  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     11,586,106       11,347,850       10,966,426       11,150,516       11,047,258  
Time deposits     1,876,096       1,792,332       1,802,116       1,736,985       1,703,269  
Total deposits     17,541,491       17,146,297       16,705,710       16,955,803       16,866,130  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     161,401       162,350       179,416       137,996       176,107  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     600,500       600,750       1,300,750       1,301,050       1,301,050  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     207,154       181,080       238,058       230,011       241,345  
Subordinated debentures     439,102       439,246       439,394       439,542       439,688  
Total liabilities     18,949,648       18,529,723       18,863,328       19,064,402       19,024,320  
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock     1,982       1,989       1,989       1,997       2,008  
Capital surplus     2,246,312       2,272,794       2,272,100       2,295,893       2,326,824  
Retained earnings     2,018,801       1,942,350       1,880,562       1,819,412       1,753,994  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (224,540 )     (256,108 )     (194,862 )     (261,799 )     (271,425 )
Total stockholders' equity     4,042,555       3,961,025       3,959,789       3,855,503       3,811,401  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 22,992,203     $ 22,490,748     $ 22,823,117     $ 22,919,905     $ 22,835,721  
                     


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
                             
     Quarter Ended   Three Months Ended
(In thousands)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
Interest income:                            
Loans   $ 270,784     $ 278,409     $ 281,977     $ 274,324     $ 265,294     $ 270,784     $ 265,294  
Investment securities                            
Taxable     27,433       28,943       31,006       32,587       33,229       27,433       33,229  
Tax-exempt     7,650       7,704       7,704       7,769       7,803       7,650       7,803  
Deposits - other banks     6,620       7,585       12,096       12,564       10,528       6,620       10,528  
Federal funds sold     55       73       62       59       61       55       61  
Total interest income     312,542       322,714       332,845       327,303       316,915       312,542       316,915  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits     86,786       90,564       97,785       95,741       92,548       86,786       92,548  
Federal funds purchased                 1                          
FHLB and other borrowed funds     5,902       9,541       14,383       14,255       14,276       5,902       14,276  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,074       1,346       1,335       1,363       1,404       1,074       1,404  
Subordinated debentures     4,124       4,121       4,121       4,122       4,097       4,124       4,097  
Total interest expense     97,886       105,572       117,625       115,481       112,325       97,886       112,325  
Net interest income     214,656       217,142       215,220       211,822       204,590       214,656       204,590  
Provision for credit losses on loans           16,700       18,200       8,000       5,500             5,500  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments                 1,000             (1,000 )           (1,000 )
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities                 (330 )                        
Total credit loss expense           16,700       18,870       8,000       4,500             4,500  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     214,656       200,442       196,350       203,822       200,090       214,656       200,090  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts     9,650       9,935       9,888       9,714       9,686       9,650       9,686  
Other service charges and fees     10,689       11,651       10,490       10,679       10,189       10,689       10,189  
Trust fees     4,760       4,526       4,403       4,722       5,066       4,760       5,066  
Mortgage lending income     3,599       3,518       4,437       4,276       3,558       3,599       3,558  
Insurance commissions     535       483       595       565       508       535       508  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     1,842       1,215       1,161       1,279       1,195       1,842       1,195  
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other     2,718       2,820       2,637       2,998       3,007       2,718       3,007  
Gain on SBA loans     288       218       145       56       198       288       198  
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net     (163 )     26       32       2,052       (8 )     (163 )     (8 )
(Loss) gain on OREO, net     (376 )     (2,423 )     85       49       17       (376 )     17  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     442       850       1,392       (274 )     1,003       442       1,003  
Other income     11,442       8,403       7,514       6,658       7,380       11,442       7,380  
Total non-interest income     45,426       41,222       42,779       42,774       41,799       45,426       41,799  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     61,855       60,824       58,861       60,427       60,910       61,855       60,910  
Occupancy and equipment     14,425       14,526       14,546       14,408       14,551       14,425       14,551  
Data processing expense     8,558       9,324       9,088       8,935       9,147       8,558       9,147  
Other operating expenses     28,090       27,536       27,550       29,415       26,888       28,090       26,888  
Total non-interest expense     112,928       112,210       110,045       113,185       111,496       112,928       111,496  
Income before income taxes     147,154       129,454       129,084       133,411       130,393       147,154       130,393  
Income tax expense     31,945       28,890       29,046       31,881       30,284       31,945       30,284  
Net income   $ 115,209     $ 100,564     $ 100,038     $ 101,530     $ 100,109     $ 115,209     $ 100,109  
                             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
PER SHARE DATA                            
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.58     $ 0.50  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     0.56       0.50       0.50       0.52       0.49       0.56       0.49  
Basic earnings per common share     0.58       0.51       0.50       0.51       0.50       0.58       0.50  
Dividends per share - common     0.195       0.195       0.195       0.18       0.18       0.195       0.18  
Book value per common share     20.40       19.92       19.91       19.30       18.98       20.40       18.98  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)     13.15       12.68       12.67       12.08       11.79       13.15       11.79  
                             
STOCK INFORMATION                            
Average common shares outstanding     198,657       198,863       199,380       200,319       201,210       198,657       201,210  
Average diluted shares outstanding     198,852       198,973       199,461       200,465       201,390       198,852       201,390  
End of period common shares outstanding     198,206       198,882       198,879       199,746       200,797       198,206       200,797  
                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                            
Return on average assets (ROA)     2.07 %     1.77 %     1.74 %     1.79 %     1.78 %     2.07 %     1.78 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     2.01 %     1.76 %     1.72 %     1.83 %     1.76 %     2.01 %     1.76 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.24 %     1.92 %     1.88 %     1.94 %     1.93 %     2.24 %     1.93 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.18 %     1.91 %     1.86 %     1.98 %     1.91 %     2.18 %     1.91 %
Return on average common equity (ROE)     11.75 %     10.13 %     10.23 %     10.73 %     10.64 %     11.75 %     10.64 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     11.41 %     10.05 %     10.12 %     10.98 %     10.54 %     11.41 %     10.54 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)     18.39 %     15.94 %     16.26 %     17.29 %     17.22 %     18.39 %     17.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     17.87 %     15.82 %     16.09 %     17.69 %     17.07 %     17.87 %     17.07 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     18.64 %     16.18 %     16.51 %     17.56 %     17.50 %     18.64 %     17.50 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     18.12 %     16.07 %     16.34 %     17.97 %     17.34 %     18.12 %     17.34 %
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
                             
Efficiency ratio     42.22 %     42.24 %     41.42 %     43.17 %     44.22 %     42.22 %     44.22 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     42.84 %     42.00 %     41.66 %     42.59 %     44.43 %     42.84 %     44.43 %
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)     4.44 %     4.39 %     4.28 %     4.27 %     4.13 %     4.44 %     4.13 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   $ 2,534     $ 2,398     $ 2,616     $ 2,628     $ 892     $ 2,534     $ 892  
Total revenue (net)     260,082       258,364       257,999       254,596       246,389       260,082       246,389  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)     147,154       146,154       147,954       141,411       134,893       147,154       134,893  
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     142,821       145,209       146,562       141,886       133,728       142,821       133,728  
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     56.58 %     50.11 %     50.03 %     52.40 %     52.92 %     56.58 %     52.92 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)     54.91 %     49.74 %     49.49 %     52.59 %     52.45 %     54.91 %     52.45 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)     56.58 %     56.57 %     57.35 %     55.54 %     54.75 %     56.58 %     54.75 %
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     54.91 %     56.20 %     56.81 %     55.73 %     54.28 %     54.91 %     54.28 %
Total purchase accounting accretion   $ 1,378     $ 1,610     $ 1,878     $ 1,873     $ 2,772     $ 1,378     $ 2,772  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts     17,493       19,090       20,832       22,788       24,820       17,493       24,820  
                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                            
Advertising   $ 1,928     $ 1,941     $ 1,810     $ 1,692     $ 1,654     $ 1,928     $ 1,654  
Amortization of intangibles     2,047       2,068       2,095       2,140       2,140       2,047       2,140  
Electronic banking expense     3,055       3,307       3,569       3,412       3,156       3,055       3,156  
Directors' fees     452       356       362       423       498       452       498  
Due from bank service charges     281       271       302       282       276       281       276  
FDIC and state assessment     3,387       3,216       3,360       5,494       3,318       3,387       3,318  
Insurance     999       900       926       905       903       999       903  
Legal and accounting     3,641       2,361       1,902       2,617       2,081       3,641       2,081  
Other professional fees     1,947       1,736       2,062       2,108       2,236       1,947       2,236  
Operating supplies     711       711       673       613       683       711       683  
Postage     503       518       522       497       523       503       523  
Telephone     436       438       455       444       470       436       470  
Other expense     8,703       9,713       9,512       8,788       8,950       8,703       8,950  
Total other operating expenses   $ 28,090     $ 27,536     $ 27,550     $ 29,415     $ 26,888     $ 28,090     $ 26,888  
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                    
Total loans to total deposits     85.24 %     86.11 %     88.74 %     87.18 %     86.05 %
Common equity to assets     17.58 %     17.61 %     17.35 %     16.82 %     16.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     12.09 %     11.98 %     11.78 %     11.23 %     11.06 %
                .    
LOANS RECEIVABLE                    
Real estate                    
Commercial real estate loans                    
Non-farm/non-residential   $ 5,588,681     $ 5,426,780     $ 5,496,536     $ 5,599,925     $ 5,616,965  
Construction/land development     2,735,760       2,736,214       2,741,419       2,511,817       2,330,555  
Agricultural     335,437       336,993       335,965       345,461       337,618  
Residential real estate loans                    
Residential 1-4 family     1,947,872       1,956,489       1,932,352       1,910,143       1,899,974  
Multifamily residential     576,089       496,484       482,648       509,091       415,926  
Total real estate     11,183,839       10,952,960       10,988,920       10,876,437       10,601,038  
Consumer     1,227,745       1,234,361       1,219,197       1,189,386       1,163,228  
Commercial and industrial     2,045,036       2,022,775       2,084,667       2,242,072       2,284,775  
Agricultural     314,323       367,251       352,963       314,600       278,609  
Other     181,173       187,153       178,232       158,962       186,023  
Loans receivable   $ 14,952,116     $ 14,764,500     $ 14,823,979     $ 14,781,457     $ 14,513,673  
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
Balance, beginning of period   $ 275,880     $ 312,574     $ 295,856     $ 290,294     $ 288,234  
Loans charged off     3,458       53,959       2,001       3,098       3,978  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     7,522       565       519       660       538  
Net loans (recovered) charged off     (4,064 )     53,394       1,482       2,438       3,440  
Provision for credit losses - loans           16,700       18,200       8,000       5,500  
Balance, end of period   $ 279,944     $ 275,880     $ 312,574     $ 295,856     $ 290,294  
                     
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans     (0.11 )%     1.44 %     0.04 %     0.07 %     0.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.87 %     1.87 %     2.11 %     2.00 %     2.00 %
                     
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                    
Non-performing loans                    
Non-accrual loans   $ 86,383     $ 93,853     $ 95,747     $ 78,090     $ 67,055  
Loans past due 90 days or more     3,264       5,034       5,356       8,251       12,928  
Total non-performing loans     89,647       98,887       101,103       86,341       79,983  
Other non-performing assets                    
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net     39,680       43,407       43,040       41,347       30,650  
Other non-performing assets     63       63       63       63       63  
Total other non-performing assets     39,743       43,470       43,103       41,410       30,713  
Total non-performing assets   $ 129,390     $ 142,357     $ 144,206     $ 127,751     $ 110,696  
                     
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans     312.27 %     278.99 %     309.16 %     342.66 %     362.94 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.60 %     0.67 %     0.68 %     0.58 %     0.55 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.56 %     0.63 %     0.63 %     0.56 %     0.48 %
                     
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 611,962   $ 6,620   4.39 %   $ 643,959   $ 7,585   4.69 %
Federal funds sold     5,091     55   4.38 %     6,068     73   4.79 %
Investment securities - taxable     3,179,290     27,433   3.50 %     3,291,472     28,943   3.50 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,135,783     10,061   3.59 %     1,154,384     9,980   3.44 %
Loans receivable - FTE     14,893,912     270,907   7.38 %     14,798,953     278,531   7.49 %
Total interest-earning assets     19,826,038     315,076   6.45 %     19,894,836     325,112   6.50 %
Non-earning assets     2,722,797             2,670,241        
Total assets   $ 22,548,835           $ 22,565,077        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,402,688   $ 69,672   2.48 %   $ 11,058,959   $ 72,220   2.60 %
Time deposits     1,801,503     17,114   3.85 %     1,800,618     18,344   4.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     13,204,191     86,786   2.67 %     12,859,577     90,564   2.80 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     155,861     1,074   2.79 %     174,759     1,346   3.06 %
FHLB and other borrowed funds     600,681     5,902   3.98 %     889,880     9,541   4.27 %
Subordinated debentures     439,173     4,124   3.81 %     439,319     4,121   3.73 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     14,399,906     97,886   2.76 %     14,363,535     105,572   2.92 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     3,980,944             4,024,433        
Other liabilities     190,314             226,933        
Total liabilities     18,571,164             18,614,901        
Shareholders' equity     3,977,671             3,950,176        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,548,835           $ 22,565,077        
Net interest spread           3.69 %           3.58 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 217,190   4.44 %       $ 219,540   4.39 %
                         


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 611,962   $ 6,620   4.39 %   $ 801,456   $ 10,528   5.28 %
Federal funds sold     5,091     55   4.38 %     5,012     61   4.90 %
Investment securities - taxable     3,179,290     27,433   3.50 %     3,473,511     33,229   3.85 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,135,783     10,061   3.59 %     1,257,861     8,642   2.76 %
Loans receivable - FTE     14,893,912     270,907   7.38 %     14,487,494     265,347   7.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     19,826,038     315,076   6.45 %     20,025,334     317,807   6.38 %
Non-earning assets     2,722,797             2,657,925        
Total assets   $ 22,548,835           $ 22,683,259        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,402,688   $ 69,672   2.48 %   $ 11,038,910   $ 75,597   2.75 %
Time deposits     1,801,503     17,114   3.85 %     1,685,193     16,951   4.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     13,204,191     86,786   2.67 %     12,724,103     92,548   2.93 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   155,861     1,074   2.79 %     172,024     1,404   3.28 %
FHLB and other borrowed funds     600,681     5,902   3.98 %     1,301,091     14,276   4.41 %
Subordinated debentures     439,173     4,124   3.81 %     439,760     4,097   3.75 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     14,399,906     97,886   2.76 %     14,636,978     112,325   3.09 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     3,980,944             4,017,659        
Other liabilities     190,314             244,970        
Total liabilities     18,571,164             18,899,607        
Shareholders' equity     3,977,671             3,783,652        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,548,835           $ 22,683,259        
Net interest spread           3.69 %           3.29 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 217,190   4.44 %       $ 205,482   4.13 %
                         


Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                            
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,209     $ 100,564     $ 100,038     $ 101,530     $ 100,109     $ 115,209     $ 100,109  
Pre-tax adjustments                            
FDIC special assessment                       2,260                    
BOLI death benefits           (95 )                 (162 )           (162 )
Gain on sale of building                       (2,059 )                  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     (442 )     (850 )     (1,392 )     274       (1,003 )     (442 )     (1,003 )
Special income from equity investment     (3,891 )                             (3,891 )      
Total pre-tax adjustments     (4,333 )     (945 )     (1,392 )     475       (1,165 )     (4,333 )     (1,165 )
Tax-effect of adjustments     (1,059 )     (208 )     (348 )     119       (251 )     (1,059 )     (251 )
Deferred tax asset write-down                       2,030                    
Total adjustments after-tax (B)     (3,274 )     (737 )     (1,044 )     2,386       (914 )     (3,274 )     (914 )
Earnings, as adjusted (C)   $ 111,935     $ 99,827     $ 98,994     $ 103,916     $ 99,195     $ 111,935     $ 99,195  
                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     198,852       198,973       199,461       200,465       201,390       198,852       201,390  
                             
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)   $ 0.58     $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.58     $ 0.50  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)     (0.02 )     (0.01 )     0.00       0.01       (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)   $ 0.56     $ 0.50     $ 0.50     $ 0.52     $ 0.49     $ 0.56     $ 0.49  
                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                            
Return on average assets: (A/E)     2.07 %     1.77 %     1.74 %     1.79 %     1.78 %     2.07 %     1.78 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)     2.01 %     1.76 %     1.72 %     1.83 %     1.76 %     2.01 %     1.76 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))     2.24 %     1.92 %     1.88 %     1.94 %     1.93 %     2.24 %     1.93 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))     2.18 %     1.91 %     1.86 %     1.98 %     1.91 %     2.18 %     1.91 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,209     $ 100,564     $ 100,038     $ 101,530     $ 100,109     $ 115,209     $ 100,109  
Amortization of intangibles (B)     2,047       2,068       2,095       2,140       2,140       2,047       2,140  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)     1,547       1,563       1,572       1,605       1,605       1,547       1,605  
Adjustments after-tax (D)     (3,274 )     (737 )     (1,044 )     2,386       (914 )     (3,274 )     (914 )
Average assets (E)    22,548,835      22,565,077      22,893,784      22,875,949      22,683,259      22,548,835      22,683,259  
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)     1,437,515       1,439,566       1,441,654       1,443,778       1,445,902       1,437,515       1,445,902  
                             


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024   Mar. 31, 2025   Mar. 31, 2024
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                            
Return on average common equity: (A/D)     11.75 %     10.13 %     10.23 %     10.73 %     10.64 %     11.75 %     10.64 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)     11.41 %     10.05 %     10.12 %     10.98 %     10.54 %     11.41 %     10.54 %
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))     18.39 %     15.94 %     16.26 %     17.29 %     17.22 %     18.39 %     17.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))     17.87 %     15.82 %     16.09 %     17.69 %     17.07 %     17.87 %     17.07 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))     18.64 %     16.18 %     16.51 %     17.56 %     17.50 %     18.64 %     17.50 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))     18.12 %     16.07 %     16.34 %     17.97 %     17.34 %     18.12 %     17.34 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,209     $ 100,564     $ 100,038     $ 101,530     $ 100,109     $ 115,209     $ 100,109  
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)     116,756       102,127       101,610       103,135       101,714       116,756       101,714  
Adjustments after-tax (C)     (3,274 )     (737 )     (1,044 )     2,386       (914 )     (3,274 )     (914 )
Average common equity (D)   3,977,671     3,950,176     3,889,712     3,805,800     3,783,652     3,977,671     3,783,652  
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)   1,437,515     1,439,566     1,441,654     1,443,778     1,445,902     1,437,515     1,445,902  
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR                            
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))     42.22 %     42.24 %     41.42 %     43.17 %     44.22 %     42.22 %     44.22 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))     42.84 %     42.00 %     41.66 %     42.59 %     44.43 %     42.84 %     44.43 %
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))     56.58 %     50.11 %     50.03 %     52.40 %     52.92 %     56.58 %     52.92 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))     54.91 %     49.74 %     49.49 %     52.59 %     52.45 %     54.91 %     52.45 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)   $ 147,154     $ 146,154     $ 147,954     $ 141,411     $ 134,893     $ 147,154     $ 134,893  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)   $ 142,821     $ 145,209     $ 146,562     $ 141,886     $ 133,728     $ 142,821     $ 133,728  
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)     56.58 %     56.57 %     57.35 %     55.54 %     54.75 %     56.58 %     54.75 %
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)     54.91 %     56.20 %     56.81 %     55.73 %     54.28 %     54.91 %     54.28 %
                             
Pre-tax net income (A)   $ 147,154     $ 129,454     $ 129,084     $ 133,411     $ 130,393     $ 147,154     $ 130,393  
Net interest income (B)     214,656       217,142       215,220       211,822       204,590       214,656       204,590  
Non-interest income (C)     45,426       41,222       42,779       42,774       41,799       45,426       41,799  
Non-interest expense (D)     112,928       112,210       110,045       113,185       111,496       112,928       111,496  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)     2,534       2,398       2,616       2,628       892       2,534       892  
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)     (4,333 )     (945 )     (1,392 )     475       (1,165 )     (4,333 )     (1,165 )
Amortization of intangibles (G)     2,047       2,068       2,095       2,140       2,140       2,047       2,140  
                             
Adjustments:                            
Non-interest income:                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   $ 442     $ 850     $ 1,392     $ (274 )   $ 1,003     $ 442     $ 1,003  
(Loss) gain on OREO     (376 )     (2,423 )     85       49       17       (376 )     17  
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net     (163 )     26       32       2,052       (8 )     (163 )     (8 )
Special income from equity investment     3,891                               3,891        
BOLI death benefits           95                   162             162  
Total non-interest income adjustments (H)   $ 3,794     $ (1,452 )   $ 1,509     $ 1,827     $ 1,174     $ 3,794     $ 1,174  
                             
Non-interest expense:                            
FDIC special assessment                       2,260                    
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I)   $     $     $     $ 2,260     $     $     $  
                             


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                     
    Quarter Ended
    Mar. 31, 2025   Dec. 31, 2024   Sep. 30, 2024   Jun. 30, 2024   Mar. 31, 2024
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE                    
Book value per common share: (A/B)   $ 20.40     $ 19.92     $ 19.91     $ 19.30     $ 18.98  
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)     13.15       12.68       12.67       12.08       11.79  
                     
Total stockholders' equity (A)   $ 4,042,555     $ 3,961,025     $ 3,959,789     $ 3,855,503     $ 3,811,401  
End of period common shares outstanding (B)     198,206       198,882       198,879       199,746       200,797  
Goodwill (C)     1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     38,280       40,327      