Powder Coatings Market worth $20.2 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Powder Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2024 to USD 20.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The driving factor for powder coating lies in its diverse range of applications across multiple industries. Powder coatings find extensive applications across a spectrum of industries including automotive, appliances, furniture, architectural, general industrial, as well as in sectors like oil & gas, pipes, fittings, wastewater treatment, valves, and tanks. Furthermore, the continuous evolution of new applications, such as the utilization of powder coatings on wood and plastics, contributes to the growing demand.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Powder Coatings Market”

556 - Market Data Tables

65 – Figures

416 - Pages

List of Key Players in Powder Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) PPG Industries (US) Sherwin-Williams (US) Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US) Nippon Paint (Japan) RPM International Inc.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Powder Coatings:

Drivers: Expansion across diverse industries driving market demand Restraint: Challenges in achieving thin powder coating films Opportunity: Rising adoption of powder coatings in automotive industry Challenge: Environmental pressures confronting the powder coating industry

Key Findings of the Study:

Thermoset by resin type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the powder coating market during the forecasted period. Architectural sector, by application segment, holds the second largest share in the overall polyethyleneimine market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing powder coating market during the forecast period.

Increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and growing demand for powder coating in various applications across industries such as appliances, architectural, furniture and automotive sectors. Additionally, rising investments in research and development activities, coupled with expanding manufacturing capabilities in countries like China, India, and Japan, are contributing to the significant growth potential of the powder coating market in the Asia Pacific region.

The powder coating market in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing sluggish growth due to several factors. Firstly, rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India are driving demand for powder coatings across various applications such as appliances, automotive, furniture, and general industrial sectors. Additionally, increasing investments in infrastructure development and manufacturing industries are fueling the uptake of powder coating-based products. Furthermore, the growing awareness about environmental concerns and the need for sustainable solutions are prompting industries to adopt powder coating for its eco-friendly properties. Moreover, advancements in research and development, coupled with expanding manufacturing capabilities, are further boosting the growth of the powder coating market in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the overall powder coating market, in terms value, in 2024. The region is home to many end-use industries that require powder coatings, such as appliances, general industrial, and automotive. The burgeoning appliances industry have contributed to the growth of the powder coating market in the region. Asia-Pacific economies, led by China, Japan, South Korea, and India, have experienced rapid industrialization and urbanization, driving demand for powder coating in various applications such as appliances, automotives. Additionally, the region's burgeoning population and rising disposable incomes have fueled construction activities, thereby increasing the need for powder coating-based products in the construction sector.

Powder coating market is segmented by resin type: Thermoset and Thermoplastic. Thermoset account for the largest market share of powder coating due to their unique properties and versatility in various applications. Thermoset powder coatings are formulated from a variety of resins, including epoxies, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethanes. Notably, they necessitate lower curing temperatures compared to thermoplastic resins. Upon exposure to heat, the powder-coated substrate facilitates uniform flow of the thermoset across the surface. A significant advancement in thermoset powder coatings lies in the ability to engineer resin types with diverse properties tailored to specific applications. While epoxy resin powder coatings held traditional usage, polyesters and acrylics are extensively employed in the automotive and appliances sectors. The majority of thermoset powder coatings offer exceptional resistance to corrosion, impacts, and high temperatures. As a result, the demand for thermoset powder coatings is poised for growth, primarily driven by the automotive and appliances industries.

Powder Coating market is segmented by applications: Appliances, Automotives, Architectural, Furniture, General Industrial, and Other Applications. Appliances segment is the largest application of powder coatings. Powder coatings have revolutionized the finishing industry by offering a superior, durable, and eco-friendly finish, particularly for metal products like appliances, automotive parts, and sporting goods. Compared to liquid paints, these coatings provide a more attractive and resilient finish.

Powder-coated products exhibit heightened resistance to various factors that typically degrade coating quality, including moisture, chemicals, UV light, and general wear. Additionally, a significant advantage of this technology lies in its eco-friendliness, as the overspray can be recycled, minimizing waste and environmental impact.

