HIP Video Promo Presents: ViennaCC drops brand new music video "Club Mirage"

Austrian music powerhouse ViennaCC is back with another all-new track "Club Mirage"

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian pop powerhouse ViennaCC inspires audiences to contemplate the complexities of society while losing themselves to the infectious rhythms and intensity of his tracks. The Vienna-based artist, real named Heinz Riemer/ draws on his extensive experience performing with various pop, rock, and dancehall bands, as well as his passion for music production, to craft tracks that are “powerful” as he describes it, resulting in an imaginative sound brimming with authenticity and energy. Growing up in Vienna’s rich musical and cultural heritage, ViennaCC is deeply connected with musical influences spanning generations and genres, with a specific interest in classical, rock and pop music. Though he strives to infuse a sense of action into every track with hard-hitting beats and melodies, he also challenges audiences to engage with the world critically through reflective social commentary woven into his lyricism, characterizing him as a standout artist beyond the pop sphere. And he’s the kind of creative one would love to have a beer with; and the kind of songwriter that is impossible not to root for.

“Club Mirage” captures the infectious energy of the club scene – the thrill of “going out” to a dazzling arena of infinite entertainment and attraction. From start to finish, ViennaCC’s powerful combination of heavy drums and bass infuses the song with vibrant energy and spirit, enticing listeners to get up and lose themselves to the rhythm. Yet, ViennaCC masterfully intertwines unexpected sonic elements, including a standout trumpet section that ingeniously blends traditional brass with contemporary electronic tones that perfectly capture the essence of the steampunk aesthetic. Though “Club Mirage” encourages listeners to dance, it also enables them to think, offering commentary against modern society’s desire for constant stimulation and entertainment through technologies such as social media. He warns that these technologies could be a waste of time and nothing more.” Upon listening, “Club Mirage” will stick in listeners’ minds as they reflect upon the “illusions” that impact their lives, allowing them to consider what truly energizes their spirit in a fresh and exhilarating way.

ViennaCC further builds upon his captivating steampunk fantasy world designed in previous videos in “Club Mirage”. Inspired by his love and appreciation for steampunk fashion and his own experiences participating in the Vienna steampunk club scene, he immerses viewers in a bustling club teeming with energy and liveliness. “Mirage” is the perfect word to describe its dreamlike, surreal atmosphere – providing viewers with a one-of-a-kind electrifying experience. With impeccable attention to detail, viewers should prepare to be mesmerized by every frame as they witness partygoers dressed to the nines in elaborate Victorian-style steampunk outfits, letting loose in a haven that exceeds even the wildest imaginations. This sensational visual from ViennaCC transports viewers to the sights, sounds and essence of the “cultural bazaar” that is Club Mirage, all without leaving the comfort of their chairs.

