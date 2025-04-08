HIP Video Promo Presents: Nuke The Soup premieres new music video "Big Wave Dave" on VENTS Magazine

Baltimore Rock Collective Nuke The Soup Rides the Sonic Tide with Beach-Inspired Summer Anthem "Big Wave Dave"

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fronted by Baltimore-based rock veteran Mark Davison, Nuke the Soup is a dynamic collective that blends introspective songwriting with a deep reverence for rhythm, movement, and the natural world. Known for pairing infectious hooks with thoughtful themes, the group—featuring standout musicians like Brian Simms, Mike Mennell, Chester Thompson, and John Thomakos—has carved out a sound that’s equally grounded and expansive. Whether exploring life’s deeper questions or chasing the next wave of inspiration, Nuke the Soup continues evolving with every release, anchored in Davison’s sharp lyrical voice and a spirited sense of musical wanderlust.

Inspired by a chance encounter on a crowded Delaware beach, “Big Wave Dave” is a breezy surf anthem that captures the essence of a laid-back local legend. Fueled by Mark Davison’s firsthand experience meeting a charismatic longboarder—complete with a conch shell and a contagious spirit—the song spins the tale of a mythical surf figure who moves through the sand and sea with effortless purpose. The lyrics are fun and easygoing, echoing the track’s sun-soaked, guitar-driven groove and steady drumbeat. With the windows down and waves on the horizon, “Big Wave Dave” is the kind of sonic vibration that begs to be blasted from a Jeep with the roof off—simple, joyful, and made for coastal cruising.

Directed by Danny Brown, the “Big Wave Dave” music video brings the song’s carefree spirit to life through vibrant animation and a dreamlike tropical setting. Set on a sun-soaked island, the video follows a golden-haired surf hero as he carves through crystal blue waters, strums his guitar by the fire, and becomes one with the sea. From jellyfish and dolphins to whales and wave-filled crowds, Dave moves effortlessly through it all—his energy shaping the current around him. With energetic nods to island youth, glowing seascapes, and colorful moments of musical camaraderie, the video plays like a Big Wave Dave dream sequence: part fantasy, part folklore, and all surf-soaked swagger.

