Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Gardenhire, & Rep. Travis Announce $887 Technology Grant for Sequatchie County Public Library

September 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, and State Rep. Ron Travis today announced a Technology Grant totaling $887 for the Sequatchie County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, wireless access points, and an indoor charging station.

“These funds will strengthen our local library’s ability to serve the public and address evolving needs within our community,” said Sen. Gardenhire. “Libraries play a central role in the intellectual development of our youngest learners, and this investment ensures our local library remains an invaluable asset, aiding in the academic growth of future generations."

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Local libraries ensure communities have the resources to remain connected and informed,” Rep. Travis. “This grant award will provide up-to-date technology for our citizens, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on Sequatchie County.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Gardenhire and Rep. Travis for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Gardenhire’s and Rep. Travis’ partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

