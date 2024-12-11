Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bailey, & Rep. Sherrell Announce $7,046 Technology Grant for White Co. Public Library

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Paul Bailey, and State Rep. Paul Sherrell today announced a Technology Grant totaling $7,046 for the White County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, software, and barcode scanners.

“By supporting our library through this grant, we’re investing in our community’s future,” said Sen. Bailey. “This funding allows our library to expand its reach and impact, offering more resources and opportunities to everyone that visits.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant award ensures our libraries are well-equipped to help all citizens remain informed and connected in the digital age,” said Rep. Sherrell. “Congratulations to all for their diligent work in helping secure these funds and resources for our growing community.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bailey and Rep. Sherrell for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bailey’s and Rep. Sherrell’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###