ANGUILLA TOURIST BOARD UNVEILS WHAT’S NEW IN ANGUILLA FOR 2025

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean island of Anguilla Territory, renowned for its powder-white beaches, exciting culinary scene and outstanding accommodation, is flourishing with new infrastructure, resort developments, increased flights and a boost in visitor arrivals.With Anguilla being allotted the country code top-level domain “.ai” in the 1990s, the .ai domain has emerged as a transformative asset for Anguilla, with projected revenues that are contributing surpluses for various policy initiatives. The revenue from web domain registration fees is financing the airport expansion and tourism infrastructure, supporting medical care for senior citizens and a vocational technology training center.From January – June 2024, Anguilla received 116,143 visitors, just 50,000 short of the 2019 total of 166,351. US visitor arrival numbers for 2024 for the first six months of the year are currently running at 40 percent over 2023 and this trend is expected to continue through the remainder of the year.Infrastructure & AccessAnguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport is undergoing a major expansion, with a new passenger terminal scheduled for completion by autumn 2025. The runway extension, set to begin in January 2025 and be completed in 2026, will further bolster the island’s capacity to welcome larger aircraft and more visitors.Anguilla Air Services’ scheduled service between Anguilla and Antigua will operate through May 2025. American Airlines is adding a third nonstop flight on Saturdays from Miami to Anguilla, in addition to the double daily flights currently in operation; the third flight on Saturdays begins in December 2024 and continues through March 2025.Charter Air Direct will operate twice weekly service between San Juan and Anguilla starting December 15th, and as of December 19, Tradewind Aviation will offer scheduled service from San Juan, St. Barths and Antigua to Anguilla.New Luxury Marina and Resort DevelopmentsAni Private Resorts, which will open its second development in Anguilla in 2025, a 15-suite luxury property located on Shoal Bay East.The Altamer Marina, Yacht Club, and Luxury Resort will feature a 118-berth marina, capable of accommodating yachts up to 250 feet in length, scheduled to be completed in Q4 2025. The development will also include a 62-room, five-star hotel, 58 branded residences, beachfront villas, 48 resort condominiums, a fitness center, a spa, and duty-free shopping, slated to open in late 2026.Resort & Restaurant UpdatesAnguilla’s iconic Grande Dame resort, Malliouhana, is celebrating its 40th birthday in a year-long series of events and experiences. The famed wine cellar offers guests the opportunity to tour the 4,000+ bottles of wine from regions around the globe. Renowned Anguillian Chef, Kerth Gumbs, has joined Malliouhana as Culinary Director, bringing a modern flair to the new Chef’s Garden and the resort’s three signature restaurants. Malliouhana has also launched the AMA Recording Experience at the island’s only world-class recording studio. Proceeds from the AMA experience benefit the Anguilla Music Academy and help provide local students with music and digital production classes.Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, and St. Barts five-star ‘Hotel Manapany’, have unveiled the ‘Anguilla to St. Barts Luxury Getaway Package’ that includes seven nights accommodation (four nights at Aurora and three nights at Manapany), transfers, gourmet dining & resort credit, and much more.Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla, has unveiled an array of family-friendly adventures, including a new kite-making class, celebrating Anguilla’s cherished tradition of kite-making, and the Driftwood Art Creation & Terrarium Building Workshop, where guests can collaborate with the resort’s horticulturist to craft their own miniature gardens.At CeBlue Luxury Villas, the upgrade program is now complete for all one, two, three and five-bed villas, and a new pizza bar and restaurant is fully open for guests to enjoy. The move towards sustainable power is underway, with the first phase of a solar initiative now completed and active.New for this winter sun season, Little Harbour Estates has introduced full-size pickleball courts at all three of the exquisite villas in the collection -- The Beach House, Le Bleu and Indigo. New experiences recently introduced at the villas range from personalized drone filming to photography lessons, massage treatments, sound baths, painting classes & paddleboarding, all hosted on-property.Zemi Beach House on beautiful Shoal Bay East has refreshed the furnishings and updated the menus at its beachfront 20 Knots restaurant, and added new dining options at fine-dining restaurant, Stone.Dames Anguilla, a new restaurant, lounge, event space and performance venue, has opened on Tanglewood Road, a beacon of tradition and elegance. And on shimmering Rendezvous Bay the new Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club helmed by talented Chef Dale Carty, has opened for picturesque, beachfront dining.Sustainability and Ecotourism ProjectsThere are a wide variety of sustainable initiatives currently underway, ranging from collaborations with the Anguilla National Trust to protect the island’s biodiversity, to the development of the Blue Economy to sustainably manage the island’s marine and coastal ecosystems. The Environmental Stewardship Programme is a public/private sector partnership to encourage tourism-based businesses to integrate climate and environmental consciousness into their everyday operations.The Anguilla Tourist Board will soon be introducing a new "Volun-Tourism" experience this winter. The initiative aims to integrate volunteering opportunities into the tourism experience, providing visitors with a chance to give back to communities while on island.Island Events for 2025The first Anguilla Music Tourism Convention, will be held in November 2025. It is a unique opportunity for artists to experience, learn about and network with those responsible for the best global music tourism practices, while showcasing the island to attendees.The fourth annual Anguilla Culinary Experience will be held from 30 April – 3 May. Once again, Anguilla will welcome celebrated international guest chefs to create amazing dining experiences alongside local Anguillian chefs.The legendary Moonsplash Music Festival, the longest-running independent music festival in the Caribbean, will return in March, with captivating musical performances under the full moon.Anguilla’s traditional Festival del Mar, a celebration of all things from the sea, will take place over the April Easter weekend, a two-day celebration in the picturesque fishing village of Island Harbour.

