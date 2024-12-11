HIP Video Promo Presents: MattO premieres new music video "It's Not Your Life" on Music-News.com

Switzerland artist and music producer MattO is back with an all-new track "It's Not Your Life"

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MattO is a master of crafting top-notch, fully absorbing songs, weaving soulful storytelling with thoughtful, nuanced songcraft on every track. The singer-songwriter born and based in Switzerland launched his career as a music producer, at around 40, following a successful career as a business lawyer. Fueled by an unwavering passion for music-making, MattO’s sound transcends genres, delivering a refreshing. worldly blend of artistry and authenticity. His thought-provoking, introspective tracks resonate deeply with listeners from all walks of life. Layered with expressive melodies and meticulously crafted production, his music is as professional as it is powerful. He’s thrilled to unveil Drifting Down, his latest studio album—a collection of contemplations, reflections, commentary, and “slices of life"—undoubtedly his most compelling work.

Recorded at Lakehouse Recording Studios in Asbury Park, New Jersey, “It’s Not Your Life” tells a familiar story of succession, as MattO sings from the perspective of a child whose father passed along his profession without much choice in the matter. Jam-packed with soul and character, flowing with gentle guitar strums, funky piano chords, and laid-back vocals, “It’s Not Your Life” is a standout track. The melody may be simple, but those who resonate with this story know the feeling is anything but. The song’s meaning and impact will vary depending on who’s listening; for younger audiences, it's likely to stir intense feelings of rebellion and freedom in those who’ve been told that their “destiny counts little” because they are “part of something much bigger.” In a contemporary world filled to the brim with choices and opportunities, who is to say what one can and cannot do? Yet, mature listeners will feel compelled to reminisce on a time when the choice was laid out for them. In a world of unlimited options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by choice. Regardless of age or background, audiences will find comfort in MattO’s lyricism knowing they are not the first, nor the last to be told “it’s not their life.” It’s a stellar first single for the upcoming album, Drifting Down.

The “It’s Not Your Life” music video features a live acoustic version of the track—spotlighting the finesse acquired from decades of collaboration with renowned guitarist Luca Meneghello and percussionist Sandro de Bellis, both voted first-rate musicians in Italy. Shot in Milan, the stripped-back, intimate visuals complement the song, providing the ideal arena for MattO’s soul-stirring stories. The black-and-white, minimalistic shots keep the video grounded, yet evoke a raw, emotional experience as MattO and his band play with an effortless blend of passion, precision, and beauty. Similarly directed by Marcello Bumbica, this video mirrors the style of his previous video “I’m a Man,” further solidifying a unique artistic aesthetic that exquisitely complements his gripping sounds and stories. With his next album on the horizon, it’s one of many stunning visuals on the way set to show off MattO’s boundless artistry.

