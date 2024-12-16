ImagineU Children’s Museum Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Reinforcing Commitment to Inclusivity

Since earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation in 2022, ImagineU has remained dedicated to enhancing inclusivity.

ImagineU Children’s Museum is honored to be a part of the incredible work that IBCCES does, both for families within our community and across the globe.” — Katy Young, ImagineU executive director

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImagineU Children’s Museum has renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The credential highlights the museum’s ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests, including those who are autistic and sensory-sensitive, along with their families. To renew this designation, at least 80% of the museum's guest-facing staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process, equipping staff with the most up-to-date practices and resources to help them best assist every visitor.

“ImagineU Children's Museum is honored to be a part of the incredible work that IBCCES does, both for families within our community and across the globe. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to creating accessibility and opportunity for all. Together, we’re helping to ensure that every individual, regardless of ability, has the chance to imagine, explore and learn,” says Katy Young, ImagineU executive director.

Since first earning the CAC designation in 2022, ImagineU has continuously worked to uphold and strengthen its commitment to inclusivity. This certification contributes to a broader effort for Visalia to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), a title given to cities that provide a wide range of trained and certified options in recreation, entertainment, and lodging.

“We are proud to renew ImagineU Children’s Museum’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™, highlighting their dedication to creating a space where every visitor can explore, play and create,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This renewal is a testament of their commitment to fostering a welcome environment for every child.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About ImagineU Children’s Museum

ImagineU Children’s Museum is about the future! Our goal is to press into the hearts and minds of the children in this community and give them the wonder of imagination, the excitement of exploration, and the love of learning. At ImagineU, we nurture future leaders, dreamers, scientists, farmers, artists, and teachers—it is a place of possibilities and promise. As children play, they learn. The most advanced form of play involves imagination. The most important gift we can give to our children is to inspire their imagination. We believe that every child and family should have access to a safe environment to IMAGINE, EXPLORE, AND LEARN.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.