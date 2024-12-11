Creatio Introduces No-Code Toolkit to Empower Faster Time-to-Value for No-Code and AI-driven Automation

An interactive online guide offering actionable insights and tailored support to accelerate and scale the delivery of no-code projects

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the release of its new No-Code Toolkit . The Toolkit is a robust new online resource that helps customers and partners accelerate the delivery of no-code applications and confidently scale the use of no-code across the Enterprise. The Toolkit is an online companion to The No-Code Playbook , which was the industry’s first vendor-agnostic guide for No-Code development targeted at both business and IT teams within the enterprise.The new online resource provides clickable guidance for every stage of the no-code methodology, featuring 150+ pages of step-by-step instructions, real-world examples, checklists, and answers to key questions to accelerate the no-code journey and help no-code teams scale their impact with repeatable best practices. It addresses the practical questions raised by no-code delivery teams on how to structure their project workflow and no-code development practices.The Toolkit provides detailed insights into the principles of no-code development and offers comprehensive guidance across its three core phases — Design, Go-Live, and Everyday Delivery —and the twelve lifecycle stages. The online resource draws on insights from large no-code enterprise projects worldwide and provides tailored advice to suit different no-code delivery models, including Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Fusion Teams, and Centers of Excellence (CoE). This ensures relevance for any size or scale of organizational approach. It also offers click-through instructions on advanced tools such as estimation guidance, design practices, use of the application decision matrix, as well as ready-to-use models for managing roles and team structures for efficient no-code delivery.Features of the Creatio No-Code Toolkit:- Step-by-step Guidance: Clear instructions for every phase — Design, Go-Live, and Everyday Delivery- Lifecycle Support: Practical tools for each of the 12 lifecycle stages, including entry criteria, roles, checklists, examples, and discovery questions and best practices.- Personalization by Delivery Model: Adapted guidance tailored for each type of project (including DIY, Fusion Team, or CoE implementations).- Enhanced Practitioner Support: Modern techniques for agile, iterative delivery to maximize user engagement and no-code success.“The Creatio No-Code Toolkit is a game-changer for no-code delivery teams,” says Burley Kawasaki, co-author of The No-Code Playbook. “While the No-Code Playbook lays the foundation for understanding the no-code methodology, the Toolkit gives practitioners and no-code delivery teams additional hands-on, practical guidance tailored to every stage and delivery model. It’s an essential resource for teams looking to scale their no-code initiatives andThe Toolkit is designed to provide accessible and immediate support for organizations and individuals seeking to innovate with AI and no-code technology. It complements Creatio’s established AI-native, no-code platform and offers an in-depth resource for teams looking to leverage no-code to deliver scalable and impactful solutions.Experience the No-Code Toolkit today! Explore the future of no-code innovation with this novel resource at https://www.creatio.com/no-code/toolkit About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

