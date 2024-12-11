Urgent: Take action now to protect mental health funding

Tell your MP that vital mental health funding must be protected.

The government could be about to scrap vital safeguards that protect mental health funding.

Rethink Mental Illness has written to the Prime Minister to seek urgent clarification on reports that the Mental Health Investment Standard (MHIS) – designed to protect and grow mental health funding across England – could be axed.

This follows the government’s recent Plan for Change, which prioritised reducing some NHS waiting times but failed to include mental health waiting times.

Please email your MP to ensure these vital funding commitments remain in place.

Mental health services are at a breaking point. Nearly 2 million people are seeking support, and 1 in 5 young people are living with a probable mental health disorder.

Now is not the time to deprioritise funding for mental health services.

The government has promised to “reform the NHS to ensure we give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health.” Let’s hold them to this promise.