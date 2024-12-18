Taskade Releases Agent Mode, Shared AI Chats, and New Automation Connectors

Taskade revolutionizes human-AI collaboration with Agent Mode, shared AI chats, and enhanced automation features.

Agent Mode and shared AI Chats revolutionize the way teams collaborate with AI and each other.” — John Xie, Co-founder and CEO, Taskade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade, a leader in AI-powered productivity solutions, introduces Agent Mode alongside a suite of new features aimed at enhancing AI agent capabilities, project management, and automation flows.

New Projects with Tailored AI Agent Support

The new Agent Mode in Taskade’s Project Generator now creates tailored AI agents for generated projects. The agents have full access to project contents and learn dynamically from team interactions, which allows them to provide contextual real-time insights and support.

Collaboration Between Human Teams and AI

The latest release also pushes the envelope of AI interactions even further with Shared AI Chats. Teams can now interact with the AI Chat and Custom AI Agents within projects simultaneously to foster an environment of collective knowledge sharing.

Additional enhancements include new integrations and connectors for automation flows as well as an improved Automation Generator with more refined controls.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.