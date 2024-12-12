PureForge, AtomicForged Brakes Go Racing

PureForge/AtomicForged Rotor Calaro's 488 Ferrari Challenge Car

Longest-lasting brakes on the circuit

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Forge brakes recently tested at the M1 Concourse American Festival of Speed (AFS), and their AtomicForged Brakes matched or exceeded all OEM Performance metrics for longevity and high friction performance with NO rotor dust and no DTV. Atomic Forging works as a solution to brake wear and fade under race conditions—said Pure Forge CEO Gordon Heidacker.For the AFS event, we created custom racing solutions for each car, including-- hats, friction rings, pads, and light-weighting, and ran them on:• M1 Performance Fleet Cars (10 running in 2024): Mustang GT/Mach1, Toyota GR86, Porsche Cayman• 1964 Huffaker Formula 2 / Formula Bo Aluminum Hat, Cast Iron Friction Ring, Racing Pad Formulation, Lightweighting Development• 2019 Ferrari 488 Challenge racecaro Aluminum Hat, Cast Iron Friction Ring, Racing Pad Formulation, Lightweighting Development• 2009/2010 Penske Dodge NASCARo Aluminum Hat, Cast Iron Friction Ring, Racing Pad Formulation, Lightweighting Development• 1986 Lola Shearson Indy race caro Aluminum Hat, Cast Iron Friction Ring, Racing Pad Formulation, Lightweighting Development• 2003 Ford Mustang GT SCCA CAM-To Atomic Forged Treated Rotor and Autocross Pad FormulationIn the case of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Challenge Car, owner Fred Calaro said, "We removed the factory Ferrari rotors, which were worn to a minimum thickness, and applied the PureForge Atomic Forging treatment. The results were astounding, says ASF driver Sebastian Saavedra, a Ferrari Approved Challenge Instructor. We could go deeper in the corners, not engaging ABS, and the results speak for themselves.""Like the Ferrari, in every case, we had superior results meeting and exceeding all OEM standards for brakes," said Dave Sherman, Director of Testing/Program Management and Product Development.Currently, PureForges' catalog of performance products and racing brakes include:• Brakes for Performance (Pony Cars)o Chevrolet Camaro / Pontiac Firebirdo Ford Mustango Dodge Challenger / Charger• Brakes for Enthusiastso Chevrolet Corvette C8o Porsche Macan, Caymano Mercedes Benz CLS• Brakes for Race Carso 2009/2010 Penske / Dodge NASCARo 1986 Shearson / Lola Indy Caro 2019 Ferrari 488 Challenge / GT3o 1964 Huffaker Formula 2 / Formula BVisit us at PRI – Yellow Hall, Booth 4455 or, for more information about PureForge or to order products, go to our website, www.pureforge.com , or please contact:

