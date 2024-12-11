Better Days Treatment Center Announces High-End Accommodations and High-Quality Treatment at its Addiction Treatment Center in California

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a highly rated addiction treatment center specializing in providing patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment, is happy to announce its high-end accommodations and range of high-quality treatment at its Addiction Treatment Center in California.

With a specialist team boasting over 40 years of experience offering inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center’s array of premier addiction treatment offers a tailored approach that uses the patient’s own lived experiences as teaching moments to develop healthier life expectations. This effective treatment is offered in the facility’s beautiful setting in sunny Southern California and takes place in its luxurious center that includes a pool, a jacuzzi, two different entertainment centers, and a custom fire pit.

“Better Days provides personalized treatment for addictions to drugs and alcohol,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “We can help you unlock a brighter tomorrow whether you’re struggling with an addiction to heroin, benzos, cocaine, methamphetamine, or any other illicit substance. Our individualized approach will help you get as much out of the time you spend on your recovery as possible.”

The core treatments offered at Better Days Treatment Center include:

Detox: The starting point for every patient embarking on a recovery journey, detox helps to rid a patient of any last traces of drugs or alcohol in their bodies. The highly controlled, safe, and effective detox approach by the top recovery center ensures patients are kept as comfortable as possible and monitored by trained experts while they go through this important process.

Intensive Outpatient: Better Days Treatment Center’s Intensive-outpatient programs, or IOPs, offer a unique combination of intensive care during the day, such as individual and group therapy sessions with addiction specialists, and freedom at night, where patients can spend time with their friends and family.

Partial Hospitalization: Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) are similar to IOPs but offer a more intensive treatment experience. They also give patients freedom at night along with high-quality care during the day.

“The staff at Better Days is passionate about partnering with people who are in need of a drug rehab, alcohol rehab, or detox center who are struggling with mental health problems. We’re committed to helping you use the recovery process to discover your true purpose in life,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals to reach out to its compassionate team by calling (844) 991-3135 to start their recovery journey today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

