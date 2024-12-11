Calcifediol Market anticipated to surpass US$2,631.61 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.24%

The calcifediol market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between US$1,943.95 million in 2025 to US$2,631.61 million in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcifediol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$2,631.61 million in 2030.Calcifediol is a form of vitamin D , which is also known as 25-hydroxycholecalciferol and 25-hydroxyvitamin D3. Calcifediol is generally used to treat various types of hyperparathyroidism in adult patients. Hyperparathyroidism is a type of disease, in which one or more parathyroid glands are overactive, which can cause hypercalcemia or high levels of calcium in the blood. A major factor propelling the growth of the global calcifediol market forward is the increasing global cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the USA, in its report, stated that as of 2023, about 1 in every 7 adults in the nation have chronic kidney diseases, which is about 35.5 million individuals. The agency stated that in the nation, in individuals above 65 years, the cases of CKD were recorded at 35%, whereas the cases in age between 45 and 64 years were recorded at 12%.With the increasing global cases of CKD across the globe, the demand for calcifediol is expected to witness significant growth. With the increasing demand for calcifediol, various global leaders and organizations are expected to increase their investments in the research and development of calcifediol products. For instance, in May 2024, DSM-Firmenich, a global leader in nutrition, health, and beauty products, announced the launch of Ampli-D, with the authorization of the EU. The company stated that the latest ingredients help in raising the vitamin D level in the blood 2.5 times faster.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/calcifediol-market The application segment of the calcifediol market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, animal feed , and others. The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to attain a greater market share in the global calcifediol market, under the application sector. In the pharmaceutical sector, calcifediol is commonly used for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism, for adults with stage 3 or 4 of CKD. The increasing global cases of chronic kidney diseases are among the major factors propelling the pharmaceutical applications of calcifediol. Calcifediol also helps in rapidly increasing the vitamin D levels in the blood.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the calcifediol market. Asia Pacific is among the leading producers of pharmaceutical products in the global market, with governments of various countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have also introduced key policies and investment opportunities to boost domestic pharmaceutical production. Similarly, the increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases in the Asia Pacific region are also expected to boost the demand for calcifediol during the forecasted timeline. The Kaikoukai Healthcare Group, in its report, stated that in Japan, about 13.3 million individuals, or about 1 in every 8 people are affected with chronic kidney diseases.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the calcifediol market that have been covered are Chemvon Biotechnology Co., Haoyuan Chemexpress Co. Ltd., BOC Science, Pharmaffiliates, DSM-Firmenich, Carbogen AMCIS, Midas Pharma, ApexBio Technolgy, OPKO Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nouveau Healthcare, and Tocris Bioscience.The market analytics report segments the global calcifediol market as follows:• By Applicationo Pharmaceuticalso Aminal Feedo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Chemvon Biotechnolgy Co.• Haoyuan Chemexpress Co. Ltd.• BOC Science• Pharmaffiliates• DSM-Firmenich• Carbogen AMCIS• Midas Pharma• ApexBio Technolgy• OPKO Pharmaceuticals LLC• Nouveau Healthcare• Tocris BioscienceExplore More Reports:• Vitamin Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vitamin-supplements-market • Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nutraceuticals-market • OTC Probiotics Supplement Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/otc-probiotics-supplement-market

