OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the City of Oshkosh, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., City of Oshkosh police officers received a 911 call of a stabbing near the 400 block of W 10th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim outside who had been stabbed. Officers entered the residence where they encountered the subject who was armed with a bladed weapon. The subject failed to comply with orders from the officer to drop the weapon and one officer discharged their firearm, striking the subject. While officers performed lifesaving measures, a second stabbing victim was located in the residence. Both stabbing victims and the subject were transported to a local hospital. The subject was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Involved law enforcement officers are on administrative leave, per agencies’ policies.

Involved law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.