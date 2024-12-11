Edmund Optics and Sill Optics Partner to Make High-Precision Laser Optics Assemblies More Accessible Than Ever Before

Sill Optics partners with Edmund Optics.

WENDELSTEIN, GERMANY, GERMANY, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sill Optics partners with Edmund Optics . This collaboration will expand the Edmund Optics Marketplace, providing customers in the Americas and the Middle East (excluding Israel) with immediate access to a wide range of high-performance laser optics without the need for lengthy quotations or extended lead times.This partnership aligns with Sill Optics’ strategic goal of expanding its global operations and capturing new customers across diverse markets with the initial focus on the Americas as well as the Middle East. Relevant customers can now purchase Sill Optics’ cutting-edge assemblies—such as 15 f-theta lenses for common laser wavelengths, 15 beam expanders with various magnifications, and trapped ion lenses designed for advanced quantum applications—directly off-the-shelf with fast shipping. For trapped ion projects requiring specific customizations, Edmund Optics Inc. will collaborate with Sill Optics locally and welcomes customer specifications and requirements to ensure optimal solutions. Sill Optics GmbH is represented in the US by its dedicated entity, Sill Optics US Inc., to enhance local support and operations for customers throughout the Americas.

