Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,002 in the last 365 days.

Edmund Optics and Sill Optics Partner to Make High-Precision Laser Optics Assemblies More Accessible Than Ever Before

Sill Optics partners with Edmund Optics.

WENDELSTEIN, GERMANY, GERMANY, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sill Optics partners with Edmund Optics. This collaboration will expand the Edmund Optics Marketplace, providing customers in the Americas and the Middle East (excluding Israel) with immediate access to a wide range of high-performance laser optics without the need for lengthy quotations or extended lead times.

This partnership aligns with Sill Optics’ strategic goal of expanding its global operations and capturing new customers across diverse markets with the initial focus on the Americas as well as the Middle East. Relevant customers can now purchase Sill Optics’ cutting-edge assemblies—such as 15 f-theta lenses for common laser wavelengths, 15 beam expanders with various magnifications, and trapped ion lenses designed for advanced quantum applications—directly off-the-shelf with fast shipping. For trapped ion projects requiring specific customizations, Edmund Optics Inc. will collaborate with Sill Optics locally and welcomes customer specifications and requirements to ensure optimal solutions. Sill Optics GmbH is represented in the US by its dedicated entity, Sill Optics US Inc., to enhance local support and operations for customers throughout the Americas.

Ziad Najem
Sill Optics Inc.
+1 4084890713
marketing@silloptics.de
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Edmund Optics and Sill Optics Partner to Make High-Precision Laser Optics Assemblies More Accessible Than Ever Before

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more