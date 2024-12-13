The Communication Intelligence Global Market Growth: Skyrocketing to $13.28 Billion At a CAGR of 9.3% By 2028

Communication Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The communication intelligence market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Does The Future Hold For The Communication Intelligence Market?

The communication intelligence market size has seen substantial growth in the recent past. It's set to rise from $8.53 billion in 2023 to $9.30 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Factors attributed to this growth during the historical period span from an increased risk of cyber-attacks, heightened demand for communication services, complexity of communication calls, to the rising need for effective warning systems. Moreover, growth is also driven by the demand for fixed systems at various military stations, and a surge in satellite connectivity R&D.

Get a sneak peek into our detailed market projections with a free sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19378&type=smp

Predicting A Robust Growth Trend In The Communication Intelligence Market

The communication intelligence market is poised for impressive growth in the coming years. Estimates predict that the market will attain a value of $13.28 billion in 2028, garnering an astounding compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period results from an increased need for securing military and defense communications, along with a surge in the volume of IP-based data. Moreover, a rise in the use of communication intelligence in cyber and electronic warfare, an escalating threat to national and international security, and increasing cyber-attacks contribute heavily to this growth.

Pre-book the full report for detailed insights: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/communication-intelligence-global-market-report

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth Of The Communication Intelligence Market?

The increase in cyber-attacks is playing a significant role as a catalyst in the communication intelligence market. Cyber-attacks, deliberate attempts to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or data, are chiefly due to the increasing dependence on digital systems and the internet, along with the sophistication and accessibility of cyber-attack tools and techniques, and the abundance of personal and sensitive data online. Communication intelligence provides pivotal insights and data enhancing an organization's ability to detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber-attacks. For instance, the number of cyber crimes in Australia in 2023 was 76,000, a 13% increase from the previous year, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, intensifying the need for advanced solutions offered by the communication intelligence market.

Who Are The Market leaders In The Communication Intelligence Industry?

Prominent companies operating in the communication intelligence market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales S.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., among others.

Significant players in the communication intelligence market are pioneering new advancements, such as AI-powered communication intelligence solutions, to facilitate data analysis, enhance threat detection, streamline communication monitoring, and foster informed decision-making across military, government, and corporate sectors.

How Is The Communication Intelligence Market Segmented?

Market segments in this report include aspects such as:

1 By Mobility: Fixed, Man-Portable.

2 By Platform: Ground, Airborne, Naval, Other Platforms.

3 By Application: Transportation System, Emergency Services , Routine Operations , Military Critical Infrastructure , Homeland Security And Cyber Protection, Military Commands, Other Applications.

Which Regions Dominate The Communication Intelligence Market?

North America reigned supreme as the largest region in the communication intelligence market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed coverage of other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/communications-hardware-global-market-report

Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-telecommunication-resellers-global-market-report

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-telecommunication-carrier-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company](https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.