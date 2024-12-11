Minister Barbara Creecy: Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign Site Visit at Lebombo Border Post



I would like to start today by offering the profound condolences of the Department of Transport to the families of the ten people who passed away in yesterday morning’s crash on the N1 in the Free State.

When myself and Deputy Minister Hlengwa launched the Festive Season Road Safety campaign a week ago, I said that road crashes have a negative impact on our economy but, more importantly, road crashes and deaths have a devastating impact on families and communities.

In addition to the human cost, last year (2023), road crashes cost our economy no less than R205 billion. This translates into almost three percent of GDP for 2023.

According to the most recent data [collected at the end of Friday 6 December] 162 fatal crashes and 193 deaths had been recorded this month.

To date Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal have the highest number of accidents and fatalities with a concentration of incidents in the metros. While current figures represent a decrease when compared to the same period last year, these figures are still too high.

Preliminary analysis of the figures indicates a high number of buses and trucks involved in accidents with most of the accidents occurring after dark.

To rectify this situation urgent meetings will be convened this week with bus and truck operators as well as with traffic management authorities in the provinces and metros concerned.

Road traffic operations in the first five days of December stopped nearly 200 000 vehicles and made 512 arrests. The top five offences include speeding; driving without a seat belt; driving an unlicensed vehicle; driving without a driving licence and driving a vehicle with worn tyres.

Mpumalanga accounted for the highest number of impounded vehicles with 267 vehicles being taken off the road.

Government is working hard to increase traffic patrolling and law enforcement operations. However government alone cannot change this reality.

We can only save lives if road users change their behaviour, because it is the behaviour of people that leads to most of the deaths on our roads.

It is for this reason that I want to repeat our key messages to the public on behalf of the Government of South Africa:

1. Before any journey:

- Check your vehicle and make sure it is roadworthy!

- Carry a valid driver's license.

- Make sure your Public Driving Permit is in order if you need one.

2. If you are a pedestrian this festive season, make smart choices:

- Only cross the road at a marked intersection or pedestrian crossing!

- Avoid jaywalking!

- Wear bright clothing at night!

3. Fatigue is a silent killer. If you’re on the long road, take a break every two hours or every 200 kilometres.

4. Remember, buckle up and stay within the speed limit.

5. Don't overtake on a barrier line. Travel during the day. It is safer

6. If you are planning to party please do not drink and drive. Please do not drink and walk. Stay over, appoint a designated driver who will not drink or use public transport.



Today we visit the Lebombo border post to receive first-hand information on the work that has been done to de-congest trucks waiting to cross into Mozambique.

Since 8am Saturday morning, we received reports of the closure of the border which had resulted in trucks queuing on the South African side. The queue reached distances of more than 20 kilometres and this brought other challenges.

This means that the Mozambiquan authorities opened the border to allow returning empty trucks and for passenger vehicles to leave that country. Since yesterday, the passenger vehicles have also been allowed to cross the border into Mozambique

To address this challenge, my department is working with the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) and other law enforcement agencies to develop a plan to address this dire situation.

Our country’s border authorities are in touch with their Mozambiquan counterparts who will advice when it is safe for freight vehicles to cross the border.

CBRTA is also in touch with the trucking industry to update them on the current situation.

This situation has happened on a number of occasions in recent times. We plead for patience from the truck drivers who are having to stomach a very frustrating situation and spend long hours on the road

I thank you.



