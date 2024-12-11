Western Cape Agriculture on graduates from Elsenburg Agricultural Institute

Elsenburg Agricultural Institute graduates inspire hope

On Saturday, 7 December 2024, 189 students graduated from the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute in Stellenbosch with qualifications ranging from Certificates and Diplomas in Agriculture to Baccalaureus (bachelor’s degree).

Fifty-two students successfully completed the learnership programme, 57 the diploma programme, 73 the B Agri programme and 7 received certificates in equine studies.

Special Awards in the Learnership Programme went to:

Best student in Animal Production: NQF level 4: Danelle Groenewald

Best student in Plant Production: Viticulture NQF level 4: Valentino Januarie

Best student in Plant Production: Pomology: NQF level 4: Petrovene van Wyk

DUX Awards were awarded to:

Danelle Groenewald from Philadelphia (learnership prgramme)

Engela Uithaler from Ladismith ( Diploma in Agriculture) and

Johanna Slabber from Mooreesburg ( B Agric).

The National Wool Growers Association Award in Wool Production was awarded to Keanu Cilliers; Best Student in Animal Health: Small Stock went to Gert Viljoen and Johanna Slabber earned the Best Student in Animal Health: Large Stock award.

Congratulating the students, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, said, "Your graduation inspires hope. I commend you on behalf of Premier, Alan Winde, the Western Cape Government, the Council of the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute, led by Professor Danie Brink, and the people of our province. You are the future of agriculture.”

Praising their parents and guardians Minister Meyer added, "We must express our gratitude to you for your sacrifice, encouragement, inspiration, motivation and most of all for never losing confidence in your children's ability to succeed. Today's graduation confirms that it was all worth it."

"A skilled labour force is one of the key pillars of the Western ‘s Growth for Jobs Strategy (G4J). Elsenburg has been creating opportunities in agriculture for the youth for more than 125 years. It will continue to do so for many more years to come and enable the sector to contribute to the bold target set for 2035 where our regional economy will be growing by 5%” a year,” concluded Minister Meyer.

