UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND INTRODUCES 100% ONLINE DOCTORATE IN CLINICAL NUTRITION

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New England, Maine’s leading provider of health care professionals, is offering its latest innovation for a healthier planet — a new Doctor of Clinical Nutrition (D.C.N.) degree program. Building on UNE’s successful undergraduate and master’s level nutrition programs, the D.C.N. program is taught by high-level professionals in the field and prepares Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) for leadership positions in health care management, higher education, and community health service. This 48-credit, 100% online program offers a three-year pathway to degree completion.“UNE continues to make investments in comprehensive, interdisciplinary health care programs to support professionals in advancing their careers,” said Gwendolyn Mahon, M.Sc., Ph.D., UNE provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “With the addition of the D.C.N. program and our new Doctor of Social Work, UNE now offers a complete career ladder of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in these fields, including accelerated programs that benefit busy professionals who want to advance their careers.”The Doctor of Clinical Nutrition program takes a unique approach, offering students the opportunity to engage in coursework and assignments that can be immediately implemented in their current employment settings. Each course culminates in a key project where students showcase their advanced practice competence. Students can use these projects to market their skills and elevate their careers.Two hallmarks of the program are student immersion in practice-based research and completion of an advanced practice residency (APR). Students are encouraged to present their research at conferences and submit their findings for publication in scholarly journals. The APR allows students to further grow their skills and competence in a professional practice setting and fosters professional relationships that can last a lifetime and provide a platform for new career opportunities.For more information about the 100% online Doctor of Clinical Nutrition program at UNE, visit https://online.une.edu/doctor-of-clinical-nutrition/ . The application deadline for Spring Term A, which begins in January 2025, is Dec. 16, 2024.ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine’s largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu #####

