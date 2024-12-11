Concierge Services Market estimated to reach US$1,065.224 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.13%

The concierge service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from US$791.082 million in 2025 to US$1,065.224 million by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the concierge service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,065.224 million by 2030.A concierge is a person or an organization that offers various services to a person or corporation to assist them with tasks like managing travelling, dining, event management, shopping, etc. Concierge services are thus many varied services offered by a person or an organization like a company that helps clients with their needs in almost all aspects. The services generally provided are travel management , lifestyle management, corporate event planning and execution, pet care, shopping aid, senior member care, dining arrangements, and other services charging fees in return.The growing urban high-class population along with rising tourism is accelerating the market growth of concierge services. With the growing disposable income, people are changing their lifestyles, leading to a growth of demand for services like travelling assistance, household assistance, event management, and many more. Particularly, the high-net-worth section of the population needs assistance with these tasks to save time and energy, becoming the major contributor to the concierge market’s expansion. At the same time, technological innovation and disruption in evolving personalized experiences, such as artificial intelligence for 24*7 customer feedback, are also driving this market’s growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/concierge-services-market The Concierge Service Market by type is segmented into travel & hotel concierge service, event management concierge service, lifestyle management concierge service, medical concierge service and others. In the travel and hotel concierge service, various services such as ticket reservations, reservations at hotels, restaurants, events, personalized itineraries etc. are offered to customers, generally to travellers, business executive class. In the event management concierge services, various offers are made for organizing and managing events whether private parties or business events or it is wedding. In the lifestyle management service, high-net-worth individuals or busy businessmen or professionals are targeted for offering various personalized services such as shopping, pet care, parents care, homecare etc. During the forecast period, Traveling and Hotel concierge services will dominate the market in the forecast period as people need assistance in travelling and accommodation more often than any other type of concierge service. Assistance in booking flights, booking accommodations, and planning itineraries is given priority over other types of concierges. The growing tourism has also led to an increase in demand for concierge services in this segment.The Concierge Service by end-user is segmented into corporate & personal. Corporate concierge services include specialized offerings for businesses to enhance the company's productivity in managing employees and events such as travel concierge services, event planning, dining services, administrative assistance for VIP clients etc. The personal concierge services include specialized offerings for individuals at their level such as travelling concierge service, hotel concierge service etc. During the forecast period. During the forecast period, both personal and corporate concierge services are anticipated to grow rapidly due to their increased demand from individuals and corporations respectively. The personal concierge service segment is anticipated to have faster growth than the corporate segment, particularly driven by individuals from emerging economies.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest-growing market for concierge services during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the growing urban high class in economies of Asia-Pacific like India, China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Philippines. The growing urban high class and the growing economies will lead to increased demand for assistance in travelling, event management for corporations, lifestyle management, shopping aids, medical, etc., and thus concierge services.The report includes the major players operating in the Concierge Services market: American Express Concierge, Quintessentially, Innerplace Concierge, John Paul Group, Lov Angels, One Concierge, Knightsbridge Circle, Pure Entertainment Group, The Fixer Lifestyle Group, Velocity Black, Bon Vivant, QuintEvents, Prototravel International LLC, My Concierge, and Luxury Attaché.The market analytics report segments the Concierge Services Market as follows:• By Typeo Travel & Hotel Concierge Serviceo Event Management Concierge Serviceo Lifestyle Management Concierge Serviceo Medical Concierge Serviceo Others• By End-Usero Corporateso Personal• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• American Express Concierge• Quintessentially• Innerplace Concierge• John Paul Group• Lov angels• One Concierge• Knightsbridge Circle• Pure Entertainment Group• The Fixer Lifestyle Group• Velocity Black• Bon Vivant• QuintEvents• Prototravel International LLC• My concierge• Luxury Attache

