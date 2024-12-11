Strengthening Black Love: Two Transformative Experiences for Building Marriages, Money, and Legacy

King and Queen

Calling Black couples to thrive together, honor their journeys, and build stronger marriages, wealth, and lasting legacies.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black love is powerful, resilient, and worthy of celebration and care. Two events—the Cancun Marriage Retreat and Money Date Night —are designed to do just that: strengthen relationships, encourage honest conversations, and build generational legacies. Rooted in love, connection, and practical tools, these experiences center Black couples in every stage of their journey—whether they’re dating, engaged, or long-time partners.The Cancun Marriage Retreat: Prioritizing Love and LegacyImagine stepping away from the daily grind and into a space where your marriage takes center stage. Over five days and four nights in Cancun’s serene beauty, this retreat offers couples the chance to focus on their connection, repair communication gaps, and set a foundation for a lasting legacy.This isn’t just a getaway—it’s an investment in love, partnership, and generational strength.The Cancun Marriage Retreat offers a unique blend of growth, connection, and luxury, tailored to help couples build stronger marriages. Through intentional workshops on communication, financial alignment, and shared goal-setting, participants leave feeling more united and aligned with their partner. The retreat strikes a perfect balance between enriching activities that strengthen bonds and moments of quiet reflection for relaxation and renewal. With all-inclusive accommodations, private airport shuttles, and airfare included, couples can focus entirely on their experience without the stress of logistics. Surrounded by a supportive community of Black couples who share similar journeys, participants will find encouragement, inspiration, and understanding in a welcoming environment. This retreat is about more than relaxation—it's about creating marriages that weather storms, celebrate victories, and leave lasting legacies.Money Date Night: Bringing Love and Finances TogetherTalking about money in relationships doesn’t have to feel like a battle. Money Date Night flips the script, offering couples a space to explore their financial goals and challenges in a way that’s real, practical, and fun. This event is made for couples who want to build a financial foundation together, whether they’re just starting out or already seasoned in partnership.Money Date Night offers couples’ practical tools and strategies to navigate finances as a team while deepening their connection. With straightforward tips for budgeting, sharing financial responsibilities, and setting goals, the event equips couples to work together without one partner carrying the entire load. It transforms money conversations from sources of conflict into opportunities for collaboration, fostering healthy communication that strengthens relationships rather than creating tension. Beyond the financial insights, Money Date Night is about understanding each other on a deeper level and enjoying the process together. It’s not just about numbers—it’s about building a shared vision for the life couples want to create as partners. The next Money Date Night will be held on January 16, 2025.A Call to Black CouplesThese events are created with Black couples in mind—couples who are ready to prioritize their connection, align their visions for the future, and lay the foundation for enduring legacies. They go beyond addressing challenges, offering opportunities to embrace the strength, resilience, and beauty that define Black love. By fostering deeper communication, financial harmony, and shared purpose, these experiences provide couples with the tools to not only thrive together but also to celebrate and honor their unique journeys. This is about building relationships that withstand life’s tests, amplify joy, and leave an impact for generations to come.Meet Dr. Catherine Latoya Grant-Alston : The Queen Treasurer of Black Love and Legacy At the helm of these transformative experiences is Dr. Catherine Latoya Grant-Alston, also known as “The Queen Treasurer.” Her personal story is one of resilience: after facing bankruptcy, Dr. Catherine rebuilt her life and became a nationally recognized leader in finance and empowerment.As CEO and Co-Founder of ART Financial Solutions dba Kingdom Treasures, she manages billions in assets while leading programs focused on empowering Black and Brown communities with financial literacy and generational wealth strategies. Her awards, including the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from AmeriCorps and President Biden and the Alexander Hamilton Award for treasury innovation, reflect her commitment to serving her community.Dr. Catherine’s approach is grounded in her lived experience, ensuring her advice is both practical and deeply relatable.Meet Reginald Alston Jr.: Reginald Alston is the Co-Founder of ART Financial Solutions, LLC, dba Kingdom Treasures, a company focused on financial coaching, strategic vision planning, and treasury solutions for individuals and businesses. With over 14 years of experience in IT project management and strategic consulting, he has a proven track record of managing multimillion-dollar portfolios and delivering results.Reggie earned his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Connecticut State University and is a Certified Scrum Master (CSM). He is also a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, serving as Polemarch (President) of the Hartford Alumni Chapter, where he mentors young leaders and drives community initiatives.

